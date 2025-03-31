Virginia Roberts, the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim who received a reputed $14m settlement from Prince Andrew over claims he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, has said she has been given just “four days to live” after being hit by a school bus.

Roberts shared a shocking hospital photo on Instagram and said she was ready to die but just wanted to see her children “one last time.”

She didn’t provide any details about when or where the incident happened.

She is reportedly estranged from her three teenage children since separating from their father, Robert, last year.

Her father, Sky Roberts, commented on the post: “Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life.

“If there is anything in the world, I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.”

Florida-born Roberts moved to a beachfront property in Western Australia after her multi-million dollar settlement with Andrew in 2022, which saw the disgraced royal ejected from the ranks of the working royal family and stripped on his HRH title.

Andrew has always said he has no recollection of meeting her, despite the wide circulation of a photograph showing him grinning, with his arm slung around Roberts’ waist when she was just 17. Andrew’s supporters (including Ghislaine Maxwell) have tried to claim the photo is fake, but it is widely considered genuine by all serious commentators.

Conspiracy theorists on social media were quick to speculate that the incident, which threatens to end Roberts’ life, was a deliberate attack on her and an “assassination attempt.” Some linked it to the pending release of further Jeffrey Epstein files.

In her post, Roberts said “a school bus driver” hit her at “110km as we were slowing for a turn.”

She said: “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S--- in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s--- at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. God bless you all xx Virginia.”

Andrew has long toyed with the idea of trying to overturn the settlement with Roberts.

Royal writer Daphne Barak, who conducted a jailhouse interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, told Talk TV’s Jeremy Kyle Live, “I am very close to the people most close to [Andrew]… There is a feeling right now that he settled too quickly, he might have misunderstood that when he gave up the titles that they would not be given back to him. It’s a tough reality for him. If indeed he was forced to settle for something he didn’t do... is something that is being considered legally right now, that is something I can definitely confirm.”

Andrew does not have a media spokesperson at this time, and a solicitor thought to remain in contact with him did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

