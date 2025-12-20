Trump’s DOJ Busted Brazenly Scrubbing Him from Epstein Files Dump

Trump’s Department of Justice appears to have been caught deleting a photograph of him from the already heavily redacted Epstein files.

“This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” wrote the House Oversight Democrats on X.

Tagging Attorney General Pam Bondi, they wrote, “Is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

A picture of Trump and Epstein was in Epstein's desk drawer and scrubbed from the DOJ's Epstein files dump. X / House Oversight Democrats

The deleted shot shows Epstein’s desk adorned with several framed photographs. Buried in Epstein’s desk drawer is what appears to be an infamous photograph of Trump smiling with then-girlfriend Melania, Epstein, and Epstein’s collaborator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

If the DOJ deleted the picture as House Oversight Democrats and many on social media allege, it would fuel suspicion that the department is actively scrubbing images and mentions of Trump from the Epstein files, in violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

It would also contradict Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s assertion that there is no cover-up effort to redact Donald Trump from the Epstein files.

“There’s no effort to hold anything back because there’s the name Donald J. Trump or anybody else’s name, Bill Clinton‘s name, Reid Hoffman‘s name,” said Blanche in an ABC interview that aired Friday. “There’s no effort to hold back or not hold back because of that and -- and so -- but again, we’re not, we’re not redacting the names of famous men and women that are associated with Epstein.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Epstein and Trump have been photographed together multiple times, yet Trump did not appear in the DOJ's release of Epstein files. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

The Department of Justice released a swath of Epstein files on Friday, but Donald Trump, 79, appeared in none of the released photographs. Instead, the DOJ’s release featured a swath of photos with 79-year-old former president Bill Clinton and celebrities in the disgraced sex trafficker’s orbit.

Trump’s absence from Friday’s Epstein dump was highly suspicious, considering Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years before Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2019 and were photographed together on multiple occasions. Furthermore, the Epstein estate had released photographs showing Trump partying with anonymous women and Jeffrey Epstein one week before Friday’s DOJ dump.

Blanche, Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel have all been accused of aiding an effort to protect Trump from the Epstein files release. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

What the DOJ did release was heavily redacted. The Epstein Files Transparency Act allows for some redactions, saying, “DOJ is permitted to withhold certain information such as the personal information of victims and materials that would jeopardize an active federal investigation.”

However, it also stipulates that the DOJ must “report to Congress (1) all categories of information released and withheld, (2) a summary of any redactions made, and (3) a list of all government officials and politically exposed individuals named or referenced in the published materials.”

Democrats and Republicans in favor of releasing all the Epstein files were not satisfied with Friday’s release.

On Friday, the House Oversight Democrats Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin said in a statement, “Donald Trump and the Department of Justice are now violating federal law as they continue covering up the facts and the evidence about Jeffrey Epstein’s decades-long, billion-dollar, international sex trafficking ring.”