All the Epstein and Trump Secrets Exposed in New Photo Dump

New pictures from inside the Epstein estate released by House Oversight Democrats unveil sordid new details about the disgraced financier’s life.

In addition to the eye-opening pictures showing Donald Trump sitting with mystery women, the trove of 92 new photographs contains pictures of sex toys, models, and influential visitors to the convicted sex offender’s island.

An earlier release of photos also featured billionaires Richard Branson, Bill Gates, and Jimmy Buffett. Also pictured were filmmaker Woody Allen, Prince Andrew, and engineer Dean Kamen.

Trump is featured in a photo with five women with their faces blocked out. House Oversight Democrats

Below are some of the most suspect and disturbing images from Epstein’s estate, setting the stage for the Justice Department’s Dec. 19 deadline to release the Epstein files in full.

Trump, Epstein, and Ingrid

The Epstein estate provided a new photo of Trump and Epstein meeting Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve in April of 1997. House Oversight Democrats

The Epstein estate included a picture of Trump, then 50, and Epstein laughing with Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve at a Victoria’s Secret party at Manhattan’s now-closed Laura Belle club in 1997.

The trio had previously been snapped at the event, and pictures from that event have been used by Trump’s critics to show his closeness with Epstein.

The new photograph shows that the Epstein estate had been holding onto a chummy picture of the three for decades.

Trump with Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve and Epstein at the Victoria's Secret “Angels” party on April 28, 1997 in New York City. The picture circulated long before the new photo dump. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

A Disturbing Detail

Bannon worked with Epstein in the late 2010s to repair Epstein's public image. House Oversight Democrats

An image of Epstein chatting with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse contains a disturbing detail: on Epstein’s desk is a framed photograph of a woman slumped over on a couch. House Democrats have redacted her face, making it impossible to tell if the woman is passed out or if she is posing for the camera.

Bannon, 72, and Epstein had a professional relationship in the late 2010s as Bannon worked to rehabilitate Epstein’s public image. Framed photos of incapacitated women would likely not have done much to improve the image of Epstein at the time.

Epstein appeared to have a picture of an incapacitated woman slumped over a couch on his desk. House Oversight Democrats

Bannon and Epstein appeared to have a close friendship, at one point taking a selfie that looks like a “fit check,” meaning an image showing off their outfits.

Epstein snapped a mirror selfie next to a smiling Bannon as the pair looked ready to head out on the town.

House Oversight Democrats

Barak Joins the Party

Ehud Barak was photographed taking a phone call. House Oversight Democrats

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak appeared in images included in Thursday’s photo dump. He was snapped on the phone in what appears to be a large conference room. Barak, who served as Israel’s Prime Minister from 1999-2001, had a long and close personal relationship with Epstein.

Epstein was Barak’s friend and financial adviser. An Al Jazeera report released days before the House Oversight Dems’ photo dump shows their email correspondence, in which Epstein promises to make Barak “millions.”

“I now deeply regret having any association with him,” Ehud told the New York Times. “However, not any point in my dealings with him I did ever witness any improper behaviour and certainly I never participated in anything like that.”

Island of Epstein Toys

Instructions for the "Jawbreaker Gag" found at Epstein's island suggest it is a serious choking hazard. House Oversight Democrats

Among the photos of Epstein’s sex toys included in the photo dump is a snap of the warning label attached to a ball gag.

The “Jawbreaker Gag” is an edible sex toy with a flavored gag as opposed to the traditional rubber one. The warning label notes that it will cause the wearer to salivate more than its rubber counterpart, which could be a choking hazard. It suggests the wearer never be “inverted” for any reason, and warns that the gag could cause choking and vomiting.

“Failure to follow these instructions could result in serious INJURY or DEATH,” reads the label.

The Epstein estate photographed a massage therapy system. House Oversight Democrats

The Epstein estate also released a picture of a GX-99 massage machine from its archives. It’s unclear where the machine is located, though the carpeting suggests it is not located next to the now-infamous dentist chair in Epstein’s estate.

Epstein is accused of offering girls to powerful friends on the pretext of having the girls “massage” them. It’s unclear how this particular machine was used.

Welcome to Trumpkin-land

House Oversight Democrats

Epstein had a bevy of photos of Trump-gag gifts, including a Trump condom that read “I’M HUUUUUGE.”

One of these included a pumpkin carved in the likeness of Donald Trump, fittingly called the “Trumpkin.” The pumpkin has a blonde wig and sits in front of a sign reading “Make Halloween Great Again.”

Jeffrey’s Bath Time

Epstein giving a saucy smile from the tub. House Oversight Democrats