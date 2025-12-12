Trump Pictured With Mystery Women in Shock Epstein Photo Dump

An image of Donald Trump posing with a group of mystery women forms part of a new trove of explosive photos disclosed by the estate of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Another photo also shows a bowl of novelty condoms bearing a caricature of the president’s face, along with the text: “I’m HUUUUGE!”

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee released the images on Friday, together with photographs of other people in Epstein’s orbit, including former president Bill Clinton, MAGA acolyte Steve Bannon, Prince Andrew, former Harvard President Larry Summers and billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson.

Many of the men have previously been linked to the late sex predator, but the photos may shed new light on Epstein’s expansive networks.

“Obviously, there are photos of powerful men and folks that we want to have an opportunity to speak with,” Garcia told reporters.

“But the thing right now that’s the most important is there is one man who has the power to release the files and get to the truth and bring justice to the survivors—and that’s Donald Trump.”

Trump is featured in a photo with five women with their faces blocked out. House Oversight Democrats

The committee received about 95,000 photographs from the Epstein estate, and had gone through about 25,000 of them.

Only 19 were released on Friday, but more would be put out in the weeks and months ahead, Garcia said.

One of the images shows Trump with six young women whose faces were redacted by the committee. Trump also appears in another photo standing behind Epstein at what appears to be a social event.

Former president Bill Clinton is pictured posing with his arms around Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, while former Harvard president and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is photographed on a private plane sitting next to controversial director Woody Allen.

It is not clear whether the plane is Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express,” the Boeing 727 jet that he used to traffic young girls and women.

Bannon, who served as Trump’s adviser during his first administration, is also in some of the photos, including one showing him taking a photograph in a mirror with the sex predator.

There is also an image of the pair sitting at a desk that appears to display a photo of a young woman on a couch or bed, apparently passed out.

Allen is also photographed on a director’s chair while speaking to Epstein, while Branson is seen smiling on a beach, sitting next to an unidentified man and holding up a pad of paper as Epstein walks behind them.

Wooden Allen and Jeffrey Epstein House Oversight Democrats

It is not clear when the photos were taken or who took them. But they are nonetheless likely to reignite the political firestorm that has plagued the White House for months over the Epstein files.

The release of the images came as a new poll showed that most Americans believe Trump is hiding information from the public about the late sex predator.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 70 percent of respondents said they thought the Trump administration is trying to conceal who may have been involved in the disgraced financier’s child sex crimes—including 62 percent of Republicans.

The president came to office promising his MAGA base that he would release the files, only to later describe them as a Democratic hoax.

In July, the Department of Justice also sought to kill the issue by releasing a memo stating that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

But the documents released by the committee have sparked ongoing questions about the sex trafficker’s powerful networks and operations.

The photos released so far do not appear to show any wrongdoing, and Epstein’s many associates—including Trump—have long denied knowing about his heinous crimes.

The legislation Trump signed gives Attorney General Pam Bondi, a former personal attorney to Trump, broad leeway to redact information. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

But Trump has been frustrated for months that the matter has continued to take oxygen away from his second-term achievements.

Last month, in a stunning reversal, he finally signed new laws officially directing the DOJ to release all unclassified records and documents connected to the convicted sex offender, but when that happens remains a mystery.

The reversal came only after it became clear that enough Republicans would break ranks with the president and vote in favor of releasing the files.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during the news conference with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“But don’t talk about it too much, because honestly, I don’t want to take it away from us,” he told reporters ahead of signing the Epstein Transparency Act.

“It’s really a Democrat problem. The Democrats were Epstein’s friends and it’s a hoax. The whole thing is a hoax, and I really don’t want it taking away from, really, the greatness of what the Republican Party has accomplished for the last period of time.”