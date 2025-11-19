Epstein Victim Describes His ‘Extremely Deformed’ Fruit-Shaped Penis

An Epstein survivor believes the dead pedophile’s dark sex life was beset by an obstacle.

Rina Oh, a 46-year-old artist, told media powerbroker Tina Brown that the disgraced financier was likely incapable of penetrative sex because of a fundamental issue.

“He had an extremely deformed penis,” Oh said. “Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches.”

Oh met Epstein in 2000 when she was a 21-year-old starting her career as an artist in New York City. She recalled that he offered her a scholarship to the School of Visual Arts with “no strings attached,” but she later suffered sexual abuse.

Epstein survivor Annie Farmer speaks from the podium during a candlelight vigil to honor victims of his crimes in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. DANIEL HEUER/AFP via Getty Images

Oh is one of several Epstein victims who have joined forces with bipartisan lawmakers, including Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and California Democrat Ro Khanna, to demand the release of federal investigation files related to the convicted sex offender.

Epstein’s manhood has been the subject of speculation since he stormed off a 2009 deposition after he was asked about his penis.

“Is it true, sir, that you have what’s been described as an ‘egg-shaped penis’?” Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer for multiple victims, pressed Epstein.

Epstein immediately looks to his lawyer, who says, “I’m going to give you the first warning, Mr. Kuvin, that these types of questions are not only argumentative but directed in a manner to embarrass Mr. Epstein. If you continue with this type of question, I will adjourn the deposition immediately.”

But Kuvin remained unfazed, going on to say: “Sir, according to the police department’s probable cause affidavit, one witness described your penis as ‘oval-shaped’ and claimed, ‘When erect, it was thick towards the bottom but was thin and small towards the head portion’ and called it ‘egg-shaped.’ Those are not my words, I apologize.”

The question prompted Epstein to take off his microphone and get up from the table.

Kuvin told TMZ that his line of questioning was aimed at antagonizing and embarrassing Epstein in an effort to get him to blurt something out.

Oh also described Epstein’s relationship with his former girlfriend and long-time accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, as “awful” and “very strange.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was a long-time associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I actually didn’t ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of a romantic relationship,” she told Brown. “I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting. Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent and they were throwing insults at each other.”

In one instance, Oh recounted, Epstein got Maxwell’s attention and started “humping” the young artist through her clothes.

“He was shrieking and laughing, making fun of Ghislaine,” she said.

A measure forcing the release of the Epstein files is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk after it received broad bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

Trump, a longtime Epstein pal turned bitter foe, earlier urged Republicans in the House to vote in favor of the release of the files.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” he wrote in a Truth Social screed on Sunday.

The president himself is no stranger to wild speculations about his member. In 2018, adult star Stormy Daniels alleged in a salacious book that Trump has an “unusual penis” with “a huge mushroom head like a toadstool.”

In 2016, former beauty queen Sally Miller wrote in a now-deleted column that former President Bill Clinton had “a little-boy penis that just never quite grew up.”