I Know Why Trump Made Epstein His Best Friend: Wolff

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein didn’t just share a friendship—they shared women, too, according to author Michael Wolff.

The longtime Trump biographer said the two men were such close pals that they once had the same girlfriend.

“This is [around] 1993, 1994, and Marla Maples is now coming into this picture, but it is also the moment in which Epstein and Trump are sharing a girlfriend,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles on their Inside Trump’s Head podcast, referring to the president’s second wife, whom he married in 1993.

“This is a Norwegian model and whatever the arrangement is, back and forth, I mean—again, they are playing with someone and this is their shared, not only girlfriend, but kind of a shared joke,” Wolff went on.

The late pedophile appeared to confirm as much in a 2015 email that was released last month as part of a massive Epstein files dump.

In the email, Epstein attached a link to Norwegian cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart, followed by the message: “My 20-year-old girlfriend in ’93, that after two years i gave to donald.”

Jeffrey Epstein writes in an email that "gave" his girlfriend to Donald Trump. Epstein's email about Celina Midelfart

In September, the Wall Street Journal published a sexually suggestive birthday letter dedicated to Epstein that was illustrated and signed by Trump. The message, encased in a doodle of a woman’s body, made several references to a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared.

“There must be more to life than having everything,” the letter reads, attributing the line to a “voice over.”

“Donald: Yes. there is, but I won’t tell you what it is,” it goes on. “Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.”

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter concludes.

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

The president has consistently denied penning the letter, but Wolff mused that it was possibly referring to their shared girlfriend.

“I would say [it’s] sort of likely that his reference to this ‘secret’ that we have in the birthday letter,” is about their shared girlfriend, said Wolff.

Both men had developed reputations as high-flying playboys. In 2002, Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy” who was “a lot of fun” to be around.

Epstein and Trump were close pals for years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump told New York magazine. “No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Wolff said both Epstein and Trump “lived in this world in which there was no pretense and no value at all to domesticity.”

But that world was rocked when Maples got pregnant with Tiffany in 1993, according to Wolff.

Trump with Marla Maples in the 1990s. Tom Gates/Getty Images

“He comes back to Epstein and says, ‘Hey, I think I’m kind of screwed here. She really is pregnant,’” Wolff says. “And so they go into a big debate about what can he do in that situation? How do you convince her to get an abortion?”

“It’s sort of both tragic and comical to imagine these guys who have no sensitivity to this whatsoever, no idea actually of how you think about something like this,” the author said. “But at any rate, it actually results again, here, in some kind of old-fashioned notion of what you have to do. Of Trump getting married to Marla Maples and she has the child and then subsequently, of course, they get a divorce.”

Trump and Epstein with their partners Melania Knauss and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump and Maples split in 1997 and got divorced two years later. In 1998, he met Melania.

“And then we come into the Melania period,” Wolff said. “So Epstein and Trump, what they are doing, the fact that suddenly he’s become married to Marla Maples is not an impediment to the life they otherwise lead. I mean—it is a life of a constant pursuit of women.”