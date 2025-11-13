Jeffrey Epstein once called President Donald Trump a “maniac” with signs of “early dementia,” newly-released emails show.

The sex trafficker, once a close friend of the president, had soured on Trump by the time he moved into the White House in 2017, writing at the time that there was “not one decent cell in his body.”

Jeffrey Epstein frequented the same events as President Donald Trump in the early 2000s and late 1990s. Thomas Concordia/Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee show that Epstein frequently bad-mouthed Trump during his first presidential term, including to Thomas Landon Jr., a former New York Times finance reporter.

“No questions donalds statement was goofy,” he emailed in January 2018, referring to a statement Trump gave in reaction to a Michael Wolff book. “Early dementia?”

Trump, 79, has faced many questions about his health this year, including his mental capacity.

Epstein’s most potent indictment of Trump came while he corresponded with Kathryn Ruemmler, who was once the principal deputy White House counsel to Barack Obama.

Epstein emailed Ruemmler in December 2018: “You might want to tell your dem friends that treating trump like a mafia don, ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power. Tightening the noose too slowly, risks a very bad situation. Gambino was never the commander in chief there was little Gambino could do as the walls closed in. Not so with this maniac.”

Epstein alleged in a separate email that Trump was not truly close with anyone. That aligns with what the financier once told Wolff in bombshell tapes first published by the Daily Beast last year.

Jeffrey Epstein emailed the Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem that Donald Trump is “close to no one.” House Oversight Committee

“Donald is close to no one,” Epstein emailed the Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in 2018. “He talks to many people. He tells each one something different.”

Epstein, the world’s most notorious sex trafficker, took his own life in 2019 as he awaited trial. While emails suggest he may have been anti-MAGA in his final years, he was photographed smiling alongside Trump several times in the 1990s and 2000s.

The men’s relationship has been a defining issue hanging over MAGA 2.0. While Trump has deployed troops into blue cities, launched ICE raids in the dead of night, fired federal workers en masse and turned tariffs into a spectator sport, it has been the story of Epstein that refuses to go away.

Trump, 79, has pleaded with the public, including his supporters, to ease up on their demands that the Epstein files be released. He has described his relationship with Epstein as distant and now irrelevant. Many of his voters disagree.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie are among those leading the charge to have all of the Epstein files declassified. All Congressional Democrats, including Ro Khanna (right) have pushed for the same. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats and some Republicans, including the one-time MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene, have refused to let the issue of Epstein disappear. New details about Trump and Epstein’s relationship have steadily trickled out, with the latest bombshell arriving on Wednesday morning.

That is when a handful of Epstein emails, released by House Dems who obtained them from Epstein’s estate, alleged that Trump “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with one of his victims.

Another email claimed that Trump “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop”—a reference to Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who recruited victims as part of his sex trafficking operation. Trump has refused to rule out a pardon for Maxwell when asked this year, and even offered her a sweetheart deal to have her transferred to a minimum-security prison camp with access to pilates and puppies.

Less than four hours after initial emails were released early Wednesday, Republican lawmakers released a trove of private correspondence between Epstein and associates, totaling over 20,000 documents. None of the emails appear to be between him and Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein was photographed with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Both men frequented New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Included were many mundane conversations. They included Epstein, then a disgraced billionaire, coordinating with his private jet staff to maneuver his takeoff and departure times at Palm Beach International Airport around Trump’s frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago during his first term, which led to airspace restrictions.

However, some emails provided damning insight into Epstein’s one-time friendship with Trump. Notably, Epstein offered Landon a photo of Trump with bikini-clad young women inside Epstein’s kitchen.

An email between Jeffrey Epstein and a reporter at The New York Times. The disgraced financier offered up a photo of President Donald Trump in his kitchen with photos of bikini-clad women. House Oversight Committee

Epstein asked the journalist, “would you like photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.”

The then-Times reporter replied, “Yes!!!”

“Hawaiian Tropic girl Lauren Petrella,” Epstein wrote back.

In another reply, Epstein shared a link to an article about the Norwegian businesswoman Celina Midelfart and described her as “my 20-year-old girlfriend in ’93, that after two years i gave to donald.”

Trump said the release of Jeffrey Epstein emails was part of a “hoax.” ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Trump said the latest release of emails, which came from a bipartisan probe, was a Democrat-induced “hoax.”

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” he posted to Truth Social.