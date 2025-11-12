Trump Melts Down After Name Pops Up in New Epstein Files

Donald Trump gave Republicans their marching orders on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after bombshell emails revealed he knew more about the sex offender’s conduct than he may have acknowledged.

In his first public remarks since the emails were released on Wednesday, Trump doubled down on describing the Epstein files as a Democratic “hoax” and warned his party to focus on blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” he wrote.

Trump and Epstein were once very good friends. Epstein died in 2019 while in jail on charges of sex trafficking minors. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

The president’s tirade came after documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee showed that Epstein mentioned Trump by name multiple times in private correspondence over the last 15 years.

In one email to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, dated April 2, 2011, the sex trafficker tells her: “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

In another email, written to author Michael Wolff on January 31, 2019, Epstein seems to address Trump’s claim that he asked the sex offender to resign his membership at the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

“trump said he asked me to resign,” Epstein wrote, adding, “never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked to Ghislaine to stop.”

The latest revelations were unveiled as the House returns on Wednesday to officially end the government shutdown, which lasted a record 42 days.

The president did not receive or send any of the emails, nor has he been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell.

But they will raise tensions about the administration’s handling of the Epstein files and the decision by Trump’s Department of Justice to renege on a pledge to fully release them.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: A poster with an image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is seen along Rhode Island Ave. NE on Wednesday September 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The issue is particularly tricky for Trump, not only because he was a known associate of Epstein for years, but also because he came to office promising his MAGA base that he would release all the files associated with his crimes.

Since then, however, he has lamented how much oxygen the issue has taken away from his second-term achievements, and at one stage even hit out at supporters for demanding answers.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls--t,’ hook, line, and sinker,” he said in an extraordinary Truth Social rant in July.

Karoline Leavitt is still insisting Donald Trump did not write the lews message in Jeffrey Epstein's book. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years”.

Asked on Wednesday why the administration simply won’t just release the files, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied: “This administration has done more with respect to transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein than any administration - ever.”

“In fact, this administration, the Department of Justice, has turned over tens of thousands of documents to the American people,” she added.

“We are cooperating and showing support for the House Oversight Committee. That’s part of the reason you are seeing these documents that were released today.”

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for his crimes, while Maxwell was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in jail for her role in helping him recruit and abuse young girls.

But in a slap in the face for victims, the former British socialite was transferred to a low security prison camp by Trump’s Justice Department earlier this year after mysterious meeting with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche.

According to whistleblowers, Maxwell is now planning to seek a commutation from Trump to reduce her sentence.

Asked asked about this today, Leavitt said this “is not something that he’s even talking about or thinking about at this moment.”

About 30 minutes after his initial Truth Social post on the Epstein emails, Trump returned to social media to repeat his position.