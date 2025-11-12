Epstein Said Trump ‘Knew About the Girls’ in Bombshell Email

Donald Trump “spent hours” at Jeffrey Epstein’s house with one of his victims, according to explosive new emails that suggest the president knew more about the sex offender’s conduct than he may have acknowledged.

A new cache of documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee also reveal that Epstein explicitly stated Trump “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop”—a reference to Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who recruited victims as part of his sex trafficking operation.

The bombshell email was sent by Epstein to Michael Wolff, the Trump biographer who is the co-host of the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

The White House has derided Wolff as a “lying sack of s---” but the email makes clear that he was in close communication with Epstein.