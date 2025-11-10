Ghislaine Maxwell Gets a Puppy to Play With in Cushy Jail

Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been given a puppy as part of the preferential treatment she is receiving in a low security prison camp in Texas.

Four months after Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice was granted a sweetheart deal by Donald Trump’s Department of Justice, a whistleblower has lifted the lid on a range of perks Maxwell has received since she was transferred from her jail in Florida to Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan.

According to the whistleblower, an inmate who trains puppies to become service dogs was instructed to give one to Maxwell to play with for a period of time, even though other inmates and staff are not generally allowed to pet them.

Maxwell and Trump. Getty Images

The whistleblower told House Democrats that the sex offender’s meals have been customized and prepared by federal prison camp employees, and then personally delivered to her in her cell.

She was also purportedly given a special, cordoned-off area for visitors, as well as snacks and refreshments for her guests; permission to go to the exercise area after hours; and special provisions to contact people outside the jail with the help of the prison warden or other personnel.

The information unveiling Maxwell’s perks inside the prison camp was provided to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee.

Members were also told that she is in the process of seeking a commutation of her 20-year prison sentence from President Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raski, pictured here with an image of Trump's 50th birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, is demanding answers about Ghislaine Maxwell's special treatment in prison. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Committee ranking member Jaimie Raskin has written to Trump demanding answers.

​​“Documents and information received over the last several days by this Committee indicate that under Dr. Tanisha Hall, the warden of Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, the federal law enforcement staff working at the camp have been waiting on Ms. Maxwell hand and foot,” he wrote.

“Within FPC Bryan, the deference and servility to Ms. Maxwell have reached such preposterous levels that one of the top officials at the facility has complained that he is ‘sick of having to be Maxwell’s bitch’,” Raskin added.

“In light of these shocking revelations, I write to demand that you make your former personal attorney and now Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, available for a public hearing immediately with our Committee to answer for this corrupt misuse of law enforcement resources and potential exchange of favors for false testimony exonerating you and other Epstein accomplices.”

In response to the letter, the White House did not comment about Maxwell’s treatment in jail. In relation to her apparent push for clemency, spokeswoman Abigail Jackson simply said: “The White House does not comment on potential clemency requests. As President Trump has stated, pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell is not something he has thought about.”

However, Trump’s refusal to rule out such a request has angered Epstein’s victims and their families, who have spent years demanding justice.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for his crimes, while Maxwell was subsequently sentenced for being his accomplice, after spending years helping to recruit young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images

One of those girls, the late Virginia Giuffre, was only 17 when she was befriended by Maxwell while working at Trump’s Mar-a-lago spa - something that the president claims led to his eventual falling out with Epstein.

“He stole her,” Trump told reporters earlier this year.

But as the political scandal over the Epstein files escalated, Maxwell was moved in July, without explanation, from her jail in Florida to a minimum security prison camp in Texas, which industry publications have listed as one of the “Best Jails in America to Serve Time.”

The transfer came days after Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer, where the pair discussed more than 100 people connected to Epstein—including the president himself.

“These actions raise substantial concerns that the Administration may now be attempting to tamper with a crucial witness, conceal President Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offenders, and coax Ms. Maxwell into providing false or misleading testimony in order to protect the President,” Raskin said in August.

In his latest letter to Trump, the Democratic Senator also asked that the president make Blanche available for a public hearing.