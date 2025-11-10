A whistleblower has reportedly laid bare efforts by Ghislaine Maxwell to have Donald Trump commute her sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

The British former socialite and convicted sex trafficker is reportedly preparing a formal request for clemency from the president, according to communications leaked to House Democrats.

In a letter to Trump, Democrat members of the House Judiciary Committee assert Maxwell is preparing an application that will be “undoubtedly coming to you for your direct consideration,” and that “the warden herself is directly helping Ms. Maxwell copy, print, and send documents related to this application.”

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a minimum security facility in Texas, having been transferred there from a jail in Florida.

The whistleblower, who contacted Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, has not been identified, CBS reported.

The letter alleges she is either directly asking Trump to “release her from her 20-year prison sentence,” or that she holds “such tremendous sway in the second Trump administration that you and your DOJ will follow her clemency recommendations.”

Democrats further allege that Maxwell has received special treatment at her prison in Texas. She was transferred to the facility after a sit-down with Attorney General Todd Blanche in the summer, during which she’s reported to have told the top prosecutor she never saw Trump behave inappropriately in the course of their relationship over the years.

Critics fear Trump may be planning to imminently pardon Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Maxwell’s sentence stems from her role in the years-long sex trafficking conspiracy perpetrated by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, himself a longstanding associate of Trump’s.

The president has faced renewed scrutiny of that relationship after his DOJ found in July that, contrary to conspiracy theories popular among the MAGA base, Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide and that he kept no “client list” of wealthy co-conspirators.

Critics have since raised the alarm that Maxwell’s transfer represents a quid pro quo for the former socialite’s testimony, seemingly exonerating the president. Trump himself has repeatedly refused to rule out a pardon for Maxwell in the weeks since. There is no hint that Trump did anything wrong with Epstein.

Maxwell's transfer to a minimum security facility has already been received as part of a quid pro quo for her comments seemingly exonerating the president earlier this summer. Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News

Members of the House Judiciary Committee wrote in their letter to Trump that “federal law enforcement staff working at the camp have been waiting on Ms. Maxwell hand and foot.”

They further claim “her visitors were allowed to bring computers, which [is] an unprecedented action by the Warden given the security risk and potential for Ms. Maxwell to use a computer to conduct unmonitored communications with the outside world.”

It was reported over the weekend that Maxwell has used her renewed access to the internet to express her happiness about the new conditions of her detention, describing herself in emails to family as “Alice in Wonderland.”