Ghislaine Boasts About ‘Wonderland’ Prison in Email Cache

Ghislaine Maxwell is gushing about her sweet new prison set-up.

Days after Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted accomplice, was moved from a federal prison in Florida to lower-security, all-women’s Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas near her family, she was raving about her new living situation in emails to family and friends, NBC News reported.

Maxwell, 63, was moved after two days of talks with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—Donald Trump’s former personal attorney—about her connections to Epstein in July, raising questions about a possible deal with the administration. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands looking glass,” Maxwell wrote to a relative in an email obtained by NBC.

She added: “I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.”

The new prison is a dorm-style facility that houses other high-profile criminals, including Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.

The facility touts numerous amenities, including a study, a game room, and arts and crafts classes for inmates. In September, Maxwell was spotted heading to yoga class.

Ghislaine Maxwell outside her E. 65th St. Manhattan townhouse in 2015. New York Daily News/Andrew Savulich/New York Daily N

In the emails, Maxwell wrote that her situation has “improved” at Bryan—with less violence, more polite staff, and better food.

“The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike,” the Epstein accomplice wrote.

“The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the ceiling to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served,” she said, drawing comparisons to her previous facility.

Maxwell also referred to prison camp warden Tanisha Hall as a “true professional.”

Trump and Epstein were once very good friends. Epstein died in 2019 while in jail on charges of sex trafficking minors. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“It is a well managed well run institution with an excellent Warden who leads from the top,” she wrote. “She is a true professional and the best representative of the BOP I have met.”

The emails were first obtained by the House Judiciary Committee after Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland wrote an open letter to Hall on Oct. 30 asking about Maxwell’s perceived “VIP treatment.”

“Ms. Maxwell is not only receiving VIP treatment at FPC Bryan—including private meetings with mysterious visitors, meal delivery to her dormitory, and other special perks—but that you and other prison officials have retaliated against inmates who dared to speak out about her fawning preferential treatment,” Raskin wrote.

“I write to determine why this is happening and why you appear to have joined this Administration’s efforts to cover up the decades-long, international, multi-billion dollar Epstein-Maxwell sex trafficking conspiracy.”

Maxwell’s quiet transfer required the Bureau of Prisons to waive its policy that convicted sex offenders must be held at least at a low-security prison, according to NBC. Maxwell received a waiver to facilitate the move, MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian reported, giving her access to a far less restrictive prison environment than the one in Tallahassee.

In October, President Donald Trump left the door open to a possible Maxwell pardon—while pretending not to know her.