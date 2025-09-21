Ghislaine Maxwell Spotted for First Time at Cushy New Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted heading to a yoga class in the first sighting of the convicted sex trafficker since she arrived at her new Texas prison. Maxwell—who was convicted in 2022 of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to abuse minors—appeared with chin-length, dark hair and was carrying an umbrella in photos published by the Mirror on Saturday. The disgraced society fixture was serving a 20-year prison sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, before she was quietly transferred last month to a minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas—nicknamed “Camp Cupcake” for its relative comforts compared to other lock-ups. Maxwell’s transfer came after a 9-hour interview with the Department of Justice, sparking concerns among Democrats and Epstein victims about witness tampering. “Ghislaine helped destroy so many lives, and now she gets rewarded with a transfer to a country club prison,” one victim told the Mirror. “It’s a slap in the face to survivors. We’ve been left with scars that never heal, while she gets to do yoga and tend gardens while serving her time.”