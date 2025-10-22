Giuffre’s Ghostwriter Reveals She Knows Who’s in the Epstein Files

The ghostwriter behind the late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir on her abuse at the hands of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein says she knows exactly whose names feature in ever-elusive case files on the disgraced financier’s crimes.

Giuffree died by suicide at her home in Australia in April, and now extracts from her memoir have laid out in excruciating detail her abuse at the hands of Epstein, and his only convicted co-conspirator, British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Yes, I know who the names are. Virginia knows who the names are, but so does the FBI and so does the Department of Justice,” Amy Wallace, who spent four years co-writing Giuffre’s explosive biography, Nobody’s Girl, told NewsNation. “That’s why there’s such a clamoring right now for the Epstein files to be released.”

Asked whether she would consider releasing those names herself, Wallace told the network that “I’m a hired gun, I’m a hired writer, this is not my book,” before hastily adding that “nobody can find” the recordings of her conversations with Giuffre, “so don’t break into my house.”

The wider case is back in the spotlight after the Department of Justice and FBI determined in July that Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide, and that he kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators.

Giuffre, who campaigned for greater transparency on the Epstein case, died by suicide in April of this year. Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images

Those findings flew not only in the face of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s assertions in February that Epstein’s long-rumored roster of accomplices was “sitting on my desk” awaiting review.

President Trump has also pushed to his supporters conspiracy theorists that Epstein and Maxwell were members of an international pedophilic cabal, who had orchestrated the late financier’s death as cover for their wider crimes.

The backlash has seen Trump face increasing scrutiny of his own relationship with Epstein, whom he once described as a “terrific guy” who liked women “on the younger side.” There has been no suggestion that Trump did anything illegal in his dealings with Epstein.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July, alleging the president once sent the financier a birthday card featuring a crude sketch of a nude woman, accompanied by a bizarre imagined exchange between the two men about “enigmas” and “wonderful secrets.”

Trump has faced increased scrutiny over his relationship with the late sex trafficker. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

That scrutiny has, in turn, led to a mounting congressional push, spearheaded by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and his colleagues across the aisle, Republicans Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, to force a House vote on demanding the Justice Department release the documents on the case.

Amid mounting speculation that the DOJ may be suppressing new information because Trump’s name features prominently in the files, the president has sparked further controversy by refusing to rule out a pardon for Maxwell.

Prior to the shutdown, Congress had witnessed a growing bipartisan push to see new documents released on Epstein's crimes. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Wallace denied in her Tuesday interview with NewsNation that President Trump was ever implicated in her conversations with Giuffre, noting the survivor had only been under the financier’s influence for a period of about two years.

“When we announced the book, we made it clear that Trump was not implicated again,” she said. “Virginia was in the Epstein-Maxwell orbit for about 24 months, a little longer, and so she only knows about that period, but in that period, she didn’t see Trump in any sort of compromising position. She didn’t see him abuse anyone.”

The ghostwriter added that prior to her death, Giuffre had remained hopeful Trump would deliver on his campaign promises of full disclosure on Epstein’s crimes, partly as an act of support for her sacrifice in coming forward to speak publicly about the abuse she endured.

“Here was a man, a former president, somebody who she hoped would be president again, saying, I’m validating you. This is wrong. You should, these files should be public,” Wallace said. “We should make them public. So she was absolutely, you know, galvanized by that. She was, she felt very, very happy about it, and hoped that he would win.”