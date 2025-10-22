Why Trump Is Welcoming Any Distraction From Epstein: Author

President Donald Trump views the barrage of criticism hounding him as a welcome distraction from a relentless onslaught of leaks related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to his biographer.

On a Tuesday episode of Inside Trump’s Head, author Michael Wolff said controversies surrounding the government shutdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the tenuous Gaza peace deal are helping Trump draw attention away from all the new information coming to light about Epstein, including a fresh trove of documents released by the House Oversight Committee.

“So what is inside Trump’s head?” host Joanna Coles asked Wolff. “So there’s Trump. He’s got [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, he’s got [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky on the line, he’s shouting at Zelensky, and all the time there is the drumbeat of the Oversight Committee and the Epstein files.”

“All of this is better,” Wolff responded. “Everything else that is going on, good or bad—shutdown, Ukraine, Zelensky, the peacemaking, peace collapsing—all of this is better for Trump than Epstein, Epstein, Epstein.”

“So whatever happens, from Trump’s point of view, it’s, ‘Well, okay, that may be bad. At least it’s not Epstein.’ And in fact, it’s good because it distracts from Epstein,” he went on.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has previously called Wolff “a lying sack of s—t” who “has been proven to be a fraud.” “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” he previously told the Beast.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years before the pair reportedly fell out around 2004. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Last week, the House Oversight Committee dealt a fresh blow to the president by releasing a new tranche of Epstein documents—including logs that showed calls from a person listed as “Donald Trump.”

The files included Epstein’s call logs and the transcript of an interview between the congressional committee and Alex Acosta, Trump’s labor secretary in his first term who negotiated a sweetheart plea deal for the disgraced financier in 2008.

The call log showed two undated calls from an individual listed as “Donald Trump.”

“It’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told The Washington Post. “Democrats and the Fake News Media knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.”

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

A day after the House Oversight Committee dropped the new documents, The New York Times ran a bombshell story detailing how Epstein’s shadowy empire was funded by billionaire Wall Street titan Leon Black.

The House Oversight Committee has so far released about 43,000 pages of Epstein documents, according to Chairman James Comer, who said their investigation continues.

Wolff pointed out, however, that the probe has become “frustrated by the shutdown.”

“The shutdown is not good. But, as in all things, it is to the extent that it frustrates the Epstein investigation. It is a silver lining for Trump,” he said.

Adding to the committee’s shutdown woes is House Speaker Mike Johnson’s continued refusal to swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who is expected to provide crucial support in forcing a vote on the release of the Epstein files.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against the House, arguing that the Johnson lacks the authority to prevent Grijalva from formally taking her seat.