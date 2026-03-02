Trump Humiliated as Epstein ‘Walk of Shame’ Pops Up Near White House

A rogue “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” highlighting politicians and businessmen linked to late child sex offender has surfaced near the White House.

The stickers, designed to resemble the stars on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, were photographed by Getty on Sunday, with Epstein’s face replacing the symbols of TV, film, music or theatre on the regular plaques.

It’s unclear who is responsible, but they were placed around Farragut Square in Washington, a five-minute walk from the White House.

People walk along the "Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame", which features prominent names that appear in the Epstein files, near the White House on March 1, 2026, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Each sticker has a QR code that, when scanned, opens to documents on the Department of Justice website or to information linking the person to Epstein, according to MS Now.

Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell also features with the caption “child sex trafficker.” Maxwell, 64, was jailed for 20 years for sex trafficking in June 2022. The Trump administration approved her move to a low-security prison camp in Texas.

A dog investigates Ghislaine Maxwell's star on the "Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame" in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A star for billionaire Elon Musk, 54, appeared to have been ripped up on Sunday, but a QR code left behind opens to the Department of Justice website and a 2012 email from Epstein to Musk. It saw Epstein ask “how many people will you be for the heli to island,” with Musk replying “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

After the files were released, Musk posted on his platform X that “no one pushed harder than me” to get the Epstein files released and insisted he “declined repeated invitations” to go to his island, but noted he was “well are that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name.”

A pigeon pays respect to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's star. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire Howard Lutnick, the Donald Trump-appointed Secretary of Commerce, also features in the “Walk of Shame.”

Lutnick, 64, previously claimed he only met Epstein once, in 2005 and then cut off all contact. However, the latest dump of Epstein files contained emails between the pair years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor in 2008.

The Republican also admitted he had lunch with Epstein in 2012, and took his wife, four children and their nannies. Last week, a photograph appearing to show Lutnick with Epstein on an island surfaced.

The DOJ said the photo was “part of a batch of files that were flagged for nudity” and had not been deleted.

Billionaire Les Wexner in the "Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame." BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner, 88, is also in the ‘Walk of Shame’.

The Victoria’s Secret founder appears thousands of times in the Epstein files, but has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and claimed that he had been “duped” by the disgraced financier, to whom he granted power of attorney over his finances in 1991.

“I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein,” Wexner told the House Oversight Committee last month. They subpoenaed him as part of their investigation into the government’s handling of the Epstein case. “At no time did I ever witness the side of Epstein’s life for which he is now infamous.”

A star for former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the "Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame." BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A person walks over a star with the name of former President Clinton along the "Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame." BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The “Walk of Shame” also included the former Prince Andrew, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and billionaire Steve Jobs.

Former President Bill Clinton also featured in the gallery. The 79-year-old appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Friday. “I did nothing wrong,” he insisted, adding that he had “no idea” about Epstein’s crimes during the period the two were in contact decades ago.

“My brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light,” Clinton said, noting that he would“not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing.”