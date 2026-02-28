Bill Clinton Breaks Silence After Epstein Grilling

Bill Clinton is finally talking Epstein—and he’s insisting there’s nothing to see here.

The former president broke his silence after sitting for a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Friday, where lawmakers grilled him over his past ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a video statement posted shortly after, Clinton, 79, moved quickly to shut down any suggestion that he knew more than he’s previously let on.

Bill Clinton sat down to address his Epstein testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Bill Clinton/X

“I did nothing wrong,” Clinton said flatly, adding that he had “no idea” about Epstein’s crimes during the period the two were in contact decades ago.

Clinton’s testimony comes on the heels of a newly released tranche of Epstein-related documents on Jan. 30 that reignited scrutiny of Clinton’s relationship with the disgraced financier—particularly his presence on Epstein’s private jet during trips in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Clinton acknowledged those interactions but framed them as limited and ultimately insignificant.

Image from the Epstein Files released December 19, 2025. Bill Clinton is shown with young woman. Department of Justice

“My brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light,” he said, adding that he would never have associated with Epstein had he known what was happening behind the scenes. Asserting that he would “not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing.”

Instead, the former president attempted to flip the narrative—arguing that he would have been among those leading the charge against Epstein had he known the truth, calling the handling of Epstein’s case a “sweetheart deal” that failed victims.

The former president also sought to explain why he agreed to testify after months of legal wrangling and delays. First, he said, it was about principle.

Former President Bill Clinton asserted that the reason he testified before the House was out of respect for Epstein's victims. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Ti

“America was built on the idea that no person is above the law—even presidents,” Clinton said.

Second, he said, the decision to come forward was about the victims.

“They deserve not just justice but healing,” he added, arguing that those impacted by Epstein’s crimes have “been waiting too long for both.”

Still, Clinton maintained that he had little meaningful information to offer investigators. He said he “never witnessed” anything during his interactions with Epstein that would have tipped him off to the sex trafficker’s criminal activity.

A candid photograph of Bill Clinton, alongside Jeffrey Epstein, was included in the DOJ's Dec. 19 Epstein file dump. Department of Justice

Lawmakers, for their part, offered mixed reactions.

Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer praised Clinton’s cooperation, noting that the former president answered all questions—even at times when his legal team advised caution.

“We’re going to bring more people in. We’re not finished,” Comer said, signaling that the investigation is far from over.

But not everyone was buying Clinton’s explanation.

MAGA Rep. and conspiracy theorist Lauren Boebert, who briefly derailed Hillary Clinton’s deposition with an unauthorized photo, took to X to blast the former president, writing: “Riiight. This gaslighting is top shelf. Slick Willie is at it again.”

Photo taken by Rep. Lauren Boebert during Hillary Clinton's closed-door Epstein deposition. Benny Johnson/ X

Clinton’s testimony—along with that of former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton—marks a historic moment: the first time a former U.S. president has been compelled to testify before Congress under subpoena in such a probe.

The couple were subpoenaed seven months ago but initially resisted, leading to a prolonged standoff before the Clintons ultimately agreed to appear after their first missed court appearance in January.

With his deposition complete, Clinton is pushing for more transparency—not less.

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton both testified before the House Oversight committee this week regarding their ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Pool/Getty Images

Clinton hopes the eventual release of his full testimony will “motivate everyone to go in front of Congress to say what they know,” while also urging the Justice Department to release the remaining trove of Epstein-related files.

That push is already gaining traction in Washington.

Calls to unseal additional documents—and compel more Epstein associates to testify—have begun to fracture Republicans, with some lawmakers ramping up pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ to make unredacted files public.