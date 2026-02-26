Lutnick Photographed With Epstein in Bombshell Deleted File

A photo appearing to show Donald Trump’s commerce secretary Howard Lutnick with Jeffrey Epstein has been found in a downloaded cache of the Epstein Files—and apparently deleted from the official version.

The picture seems to show the pedophile walking ahead of the financier on Little St. James island, where it was already known Lutnick had visited for a picnic with his wife and “his children and his nannies.”

This is the image which was in the files and then deleted from the DOJ's database. jmail/DOJ

The picture was located by “jmail,” a site run by two tech workers who have created a searchable version of Epstein’s Gmail inbox by downloading all of the latest releases.

The group posted a link on its “jmailarchive,” to the image, which shows a DOJ file name. The file name, EFTA01230639, does not match any results in the DOJ’s Epstein website, suggesting it has been deleted.

The photo doesn't appear to be on the DOJ's site. X/jmailarchive

When reached for comment, a DOJ official did not deny that Lutnick was in the photo.

“This image was part of a batch of files that were flagged for nudity,” the official said. “The batch of thousands of images was pulled for review and is being uploaded with necessary redactions on a rolling basis. No files are being deleted.”

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lutnick, 64, has already been caught lying about his contacts with Epstein. The commerce secretary claimed in a MAGA-friendly podcast interview that he met Epstein only once, in 2005, when he and his wife moved in next door to him. He claimed he cut off all contact after that year.

But files released by the Justice Department showed that Lutnick and Epstein traded emails years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor in 2008.

Some of those messages were for arranging calls and lunches—including on the pedophile’s island playground, where victims have said they were sexually abused.

Lutnick is already under pressure from Trump, who has confronted him not over the files, but because he is “p---ing off” staff in other departments, Politico reported.