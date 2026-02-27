MAGA Melts Down Over Trump-Epstein Bombshell on ‘The View’

MAGA has new fuel for its crusade against The View.

The daytime talk show discussed allegations made against Donald Trump in the Epstein files, prompting a wave of outcry from Trump’s supporters, who are calling for a lawsuit.

“Sunny Hostin of @TheView just falsely accused President Trump @POTUS of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl with Jeffrey Epstein,” far-right-winger Laura Loomer posted immediately on X, leaping to Trump’s defense. “President Trump should SUE her!”

The claims originated from emails between FBI officials discussing allegations from a woman who said she was sexually and physically assaulted by the now president when she was 13 years old. No evidence was provided in the email chains or FBI presentation to support the allegation.

NPR reported on Tuesday that the records pertaining to the accusations were removed from the files, prompting the Justice Department to come under fire for “covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States” by House Democrats.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and a representative for The View.

The DOJ also claimed in a post on X that it had “repeatedly said publicly AND directly to @NPR prior to deadline—NOTHING has been deleted. If files are temporarily pulled for victim redactions or to redact Personally Identifiable Information, then those documents are promptly restored online and are publicly available.”

The View co-host Sunny Hostin brought up the issue on the show’s “Hot Topics” segment on Friday. “I want to know where those pages are,” she said. “What we know is that Representative Garcia read about 50 pages left out. He did read an account of the president sexually assaulting that 13-year-old.”

Hostin added, “I want to be very careful here because these are allegations, and President Trump has consistently denied all the accusations and any wrongdoing. But there was a presentation made by the FBI, and the witness stated that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump, who subsequently forced her head down and punched her in the head in response to something that she did.”

A statement posted to the Department of Justice’s website reads, “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” and “To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

MAGA was immediately up in arms after Hostin’s comments, with Loomer as just the loudest among a growing chorus of MAGA-supporting accounts on the platform.

The Media Research Center’s Newsbusters, an organization dedicated to “Exposing and Combating Liberal Media Bias 24/7,” posted a clip of Hostin’s comments, “This is utterly disgusting rhetoric, even from The View.”

“Looks like ABC wants to pay Trump another 15 million dollars,” wrote another, calling Hostin the “dumbest lawyer in the world.”

“Sunny Hostin is now on the list of people that will be sued by President Trump. Congrats,” wrote another, who highlighted the fact that the show’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, was also named in Epstein’s emails. Golberg’s mention was in reference to her team requesting to use the convicted sex trafficker’s plane for an event.

