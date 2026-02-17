FBI Interviewed Underage Trump Accuser, Bombshell Epstein File Reveals

The FBI interviewed a Jeffrey Epstein victim who alleged that President Donald Trump sexually abused her when she was a teenager, documents from the Justice Department file dump revealed.

A 21-page slideshow from the Epstein files summarizing the government’s long-running probe into Epstein and his girlfriend-slash-accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell included two allegations against Trump, whose years-long friendship with the disgraced New York financier was well-documented. It remains unclear what became of the investigation into the accusations.

Under a slide titled “Prominent Names,” the slideshow read: “[Redacted] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out. (date range 1983-1985, [redacted] would have been 13-15).”

The slideshow noted prominent individuals linked to Jeffrey Epstein and the accusations made against them. Department of Justice

The same allegation appeared in a July 2025 email thread between FBI employees.

The details in the slideshow also appeared in an email thread. Department of Justice

The claim accusing Trump of abuse appears to have stemmed from a call to an FBI hotline, according to an August 2025 email containing a spreadsheet of tips.

The database indicated that “[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”

No evidence was provided in the email chains or FBI presentation to support the allegation.

The connection between the Trump accusation and the FBI interview was first reported by Roger Sollenberger.

The alleged incident was reported by the accuser's friend to the FBI. Department of Justice

The spreadsheet said the FBI followed up on the tip alleging that Trump abused a teenage girl, with an employee dispatched to the “Washington Office” to conduct an interview. It also said that there were “results matching name and DOB for criminal history in South Carolina.”

Biographical details from the tip—including the reference to South Carolina and accusation timelines—match those that appeared in an FBI writeup summarizing an interview conducted July 24, 2019, and logged into the agency’s system on Aug. 9, 2019, a day before Epstein took his life at a New York correctional facility.

The FBI noted that the woman wanted to crop Trump out of the photo with Epstein. Department of Justice

The first two pages of the nine-page document were heavily redacted. Subsequent pages lay out the woman’s recollection of how she met Epstein and the abuse she suffered at his hands.

According to the document, the woman recalled that her mother put out an ad for her babysitting services in South Carolina in a packet provided to renters and owners. Her mother got a call from a man who had seen the ad and said that he and his wife needed a babysitter for the night, so she ended up meeting a man named Jeff in a gated Hilton Head community—only to discover that there was no wife or children in the home.

The woman went on to recount sexual abuse that she suffered at the hands of Epstein over the course of several interactions. She told agents that she was too afraid to tell her mother about what was going on because she didn’t want to “screw up” her mother’s business and was afraid that she would get in trouble.

A few months before the July 2025 interview, the woman said she received a text from a friend containing the name “Jeffrey Epstein” along with a photograph.

“Is this the guy?” her friend asked. The woman said the photo “took me back,” adding that Epstein’s face was one “I couldn’t forget.”

The image was saved in the woman’s phone messages. Before showing the photo to the FBI agents interviewing her, however, she asked whether she could crop it to include only Epstein’s face and exclude other individuals. When asked why, her attorney said she was “concerned about implicating additional individuals, and specifically any that were well known, due to fear of retaliation,” according to the FBI document.

This was the image that the woman showed to agents. Department of Justice

“Of note, the particular image sent to her by [redacted] was recognized by Agents as a widely distributed photograph of JEFFREY EPSTEIN and current United States President DONALD TRUMP. The cropped image [redacted] provided to the Agents only included JEFFREY EPSTEIN,” it read.

The woman said Epstein “looked a little older” in the photo than she remembered. As for the other person she cropped out—Trump—“[redacted] advised they were someone she had met (no further information provided).”

Epstein and Trump were pictured together in Mar-a-Lago in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The allegation that Trump sexually abused a teenage girl was not brought up during the interview, nor did it appear in any of the FBI’s written communication surrounding the woman’s case.

The details in the files match public reporting about an Epstein survivor in South Carolina who joined a lawsuit against him in 2019 and received a settlement from his estate.

A victim identified simply as Jane Doe 4 alleged in the lawsuit that Epstein hired her as a babysitter around 1984 when she was 13 and abused her in his Hilton Head home, according to CNN.

The lawsuit claims that Epstein flew Jane Doe 4 to New York on “three of four occasions,” where he offered her up as “fresh meat” to “intimate gatherings with other prominent, wealthy men.”

“Jane Doe 4 was brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped by these other men she met through Epstein,” the lawsuit reads. “On one occasion, one of these prominent men forcibly slapped Jane Doe 4 in the face after she was forced to perform oral sex on him. This same man forcibly raped her, penetrating her both vaginally and anally.”

A separate July 2019 memo, matching the same case number as that of the FBI writeup, showed that the FBI’s Seattle field office conducted the interview and said that the Epstein “victimization occurred in the 1980’s when the caller was approximately 13 to 15 years old.”

Reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to a Justice Department statement released alongside a massive trove of Epstein files last month.

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act,” the statement read. The DOJ appeared to be referring to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the release of documents related to the late sex offender.

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the Justice Department continued. “To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

The Justice Department and the FBI did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that he has been “exonerated” by the release of the Epstein files.