Bondi Refuses to Apologize to Epstein Survivors for Blunder

Attorney General Pam Bondi was forced to confront the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein face-to-face over her Justice Department’s botched release of files but then refused to apologize for her department’s actions.

Bondi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee for a blockbuster hearing where she was immediately blasted by Democrats for engaging in a cover-up and cornered over her handling of the documents on the late pedophile.

Bondi showed up with an opening statement in which she apologized to survivors, but it immediately went downhill from there as she remained defiant in the face of being called out for failing to redact survivors’ information in the released files.

Victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein look on as Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee on February 11, 2026 where she refused to turn to them and apologize for her Justice Department's botched release of files. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge the Epstein survivors who are there today. I am a career prosecutor, and despite what the ranking member said, I have spent my entire career fighting for victims, and I will continue to do so,” Bondi said fiercely in her opening.

“I am deeply sorry for what any victim, any victim, has been through, especially as a result of that monster,’ Bondi continued.

But just moments later, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal confronted her by making her turn and face the survivors directly, who were seated just feet away.

The Washington lawmaker asked survivors in the hearing room who were willing to stand up and raise their hands if they have still not been able to meet with the current Justice Department.

“Please know for the record that every single survivor has raised their hand,” Jayapal said.

Survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein stand behind Attorney General Pam Bondi and raise their hands in a showing that they have still not been able to meet with her Justice Department moments after Bondi claimed they would take accusations seriously. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic lawmaker began her grilling of Bondi by noting that the Justice Department failed to redact the names of victims in its released files while protecting alleged perpetrators. As she spoke, she showed specific examples on the screen behind her.

Jayapal then asked Bondi if she would turn directly to survivors and apologize for what her Department of Justice has put them through. The Washington Democrat called it the “absolutely unacceptable release of the Epstein files and [survivors’] information.”

Bondi refused and instead turned to the congresswoman and tried to bring up the previous Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Jayapal immediately cut her off and pointed out that she had asked her a specific question. It led to a heated confrontation between her and Bondi with Chairman Jim Jordan trying to jump in and help the attorney general out.

“This is not about anybody who came before you. It is about you taking responsibility for your Department of Justice and the harm that it has done to the survivors who are standing right behind you and are waiting for you to turn to them and apologize for what your department of justice has done,” Jayapal fired back.

Jordan chimed in that Bondi could answer in the way she wants to answer, but the Washington Democrat shot back that his claim was not accurate.

“Because she doesn’t like the answer,” Bondi whined. “So um, why didn’t she ask Merrick Garland this twice when he sat in my chair?”

Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Rep. Jayapal of theatrics for asking her if she would apologize to the survivors for ousting them in the Epstein files. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jayapal tried to reclaim her time as both Jordan and Democratic Ranking Member Jamie Raskin also jumped in, speaking over each other.

“I’m not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics,” Bondi complained from her seat, still not addressing the victims.

Jayapal noted that Bondi was not going to answer her question and apologize to the survivors for her department’s handling of the release of documents. She accused Bondi’s Justice Department of a massive cover-up.

Bondi tried to instead address the GOP chairman and spoke over the Democratic lawmaker: “I’m not going to get in the gutter with this woman. She’s doing theatrics.”

Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors stand in the audience as Attorney General Pam Bondi was cornered over whether she would apologize for the Justice Department's handling of the release of files and failing to redact victims' names. Alex Wong/Getty Images

When Democratic Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson brought up her refusal to answer Jayapal’s question about apologizing to the survivors moments later, Bondi remained hostile.

“How many lives have been derailed because your department was either sloppy and incompetent or willfully trying to intimidate and punish these ladies for coming forward?” Johnson asked as the gavel sounded.

“Your time is up,” Bondi shot back.

During the hearing, the attorney general vowed to protect victims and insisted that when it is brought to the Justice Department’s attention that a survivor’s name or information was not redacted, it would be immediately fixed.

But lawmakers warned the administration has not done enough to shield victims and convince survivors that the Justice Department has their backs.

Before the hearing, Epstein’s survivors and the families of victims spoke outside the U.S. Capitol.