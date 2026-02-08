Epstein Survivors Slam Pam Bondi in New Super Bowl Ad

Epstein survivors are using the Super Bowl spotlight to call out Trump’s Justice Department.

Victims of the notorious pedophile released an emotional public service announcement on Super Bowl Sunday, demanding Attorney General Pam Bondi, 60, release the remaining Epstein files.

The video, released in collaboration with World Without Exploitation, a human sex trafficking advocacy organization, opens with a stark message: “On November 19, 2025, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law. 3 Million Files Still Have Not Been Released.”

Annie Farmer and other Epstein victims have found themselves at odds with Trump's DOJ. DANIEL HEUER/AFP via Getty Images

Several Epstein survivors then appear on screen holding photographs of themselves as teenagers.

“After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together,” advocate and survivor Annie Farmer says while holding a photo of herself from the late 1990s. “Because this girl deserves the truth.”

“Stand With Us, Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi It’s Time For The Truth,” the PSA concludes.

The ad follows the Justice Department’s release of more than 3.5 million Epstein-related documents on Jan. 30—an action Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said marked the end of the department’s review of the files. But the release represented only about half of the roughly 6 million documents the DOJ reviewed, fueling renewed concerns of a cover-up.

Bondi has been widely ridiculed over her release of the Epstein files. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The latest tranche was also released 42 days after the department was legally required to make all relevant Epstein records public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Donald Trump, 79, reluctantly signed into law last year.

Bondi has faced mounting criticism over the DOJ’s handling of the disclosures. Last week, the department was forced to take down thousands of Epstein-related documents that may have identified victims, acknowledging that “technical or human error” had compromised the release.

Alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, Haley Robson becomes emotional at a news conference with other survivors of Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors,” Epstein victims wrote in a statement last week. “Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. That is outrageous,” they added.

“As survivors, we should never be the ones named, scrutinized, and retraumatized while Epstein’s enablers continue to benefit from secrecy. This is a betrayal of the very people this process is supposed to serve.”

Trump and Epstein were close pals for years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump, who maintained a close relationship with the disgraced financier for roughly 15 years, was named thousands of times in the most recent document release. The president has denied any wrongdoing and insists he cut ties with Epstein years before Epstein’s 2019 arrest on child sex trafficking charges and subsequent death in federal custody.

At the same time, Trump has repeatedly dismissed the files as a “hoax” and suggested the Justice Department should simply move on, saying “we have other things to do.”

The documents include uncorroborated FBI tips accusing Trump of sexual assault, fresh references tying him to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and emails between Epstein and associates that mention the president.