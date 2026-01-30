Woman Told FBI Trump Abused Her at 13, Epstein Files Reveal

An allegation of rape against President Donald Trump involving a 13-year-old girl is part of an explosive new tranche of documents released by his own Justice Department into the crimes of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The bombshell claim, which the White House says was “unfounded and false,” was made in an FBI file dated from August last year linked to an investigation into the Alexander brothers, three wealthy Florida siblings who are currently on trial, accused of sex trafficking.

Trump and Epstein were once friendly, but the president said they fell out in 2004. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

It contained a spreadsheet of uncorroborated tips made to the FBI with references to Trump, as well as brief details of the bureau’s often limited follow up.

One allegation, for example, notes that: “(Redacted) reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex.

“The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting president Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”

In a column labelled “response” - outlining the action taken by authorities - it said: “Spoke with caller who identified (redacted as a friend). Lead was sent to Washington Office to conduct interview.”

In another shocking allegation, an “online complainant reported she was a victim and witness to a sex trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995- 1996” for which Ghislaine Maxwell was the resident “madam and broker for sex parties.”

Ghislaine Maxwell attends a Calvin Klein Human Rights Campaign event on April 17, 2013 in New York City. WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

“Complainant reported being threatened by Trump’s then head of security that, if she ever talked of what went on there or who she saw, he would ”end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other c--ts’,” it continued.

In terms of the FBI’s response, the file said: “Complainant was spoken to and deemed not credible.”

Another claim in the spreadsheet alleged that Trump had parties at Mar-a-Lago called ‘calendar girls’.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years, but the president denies being involved or even aware of the financier's child sex crimes. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off,” the files said. But no contact information was provided, the FBI said, so the claim could not be followed up.

And another FBI tip involved a limousine driver who claimed to have known someone (whose identity was redacted in the file) who was alleged to have been a victim of both Trump and Epstein.

The FBI left a voicemail to follow up the tip but did not receive a response, and it does not appear as the matter was followed up further.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and last year expressed dismay that the reputations of people who “innocently” met the disgraced financier years ago could be damaged due to the release of the files.

Asked about the fresh allegations on Friday, the White House referred the Daily Beast to a statement issued by the Justice Department as it released the latest tranche of 3.5 million documents.

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act,” the statement said.

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

But the files have raised further questions about Trump’s links to Epstein, who was a known associate of the sex predator for years but repeatedly insisted that he cut ties him long ago.

It has also put the spotlight on the FBI and the extent to which authorities followed up tips. In the case of the 13-year-old, for example, the complainant contacted the bureau again to follow up her previous tip. The response, according to the file, was “no contact made.”

The file was part of an email chain sent on August 6 and 7 last year by agents in the FBI. This about two weeks after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell, who said Trump was “a gentleman in all respects” and that she never saw him do anything inappropriate with anyone associated with Epstein.

“This is the list I sent Whitney with names of Trump accusers from NTOC,” one email reads, referring to the National Threat Operations Center tip line.

Oren Alexander, 37, center, and his twin brother, Alon, center-right, speak to their attorney Joel Denaro during their bond hearing in 2024. Miami Herald/TNS

In another email the following day, an FBI Special Agent from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force writes: “Are you able to send me full NTOC report ? We need to interview regarding the Alexander brother allegations.”

The Alexander brothers—Tal, 39, and his twin brothers Oren, and Alon, 38—are currently on trial for 12 charges tied to an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy, which prosecutors say spanned from 2008 to 2021 and involved the brothers drugging and sexually assaulting women, including women who were minors at the time.

The brothers have denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.