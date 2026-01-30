Trump’s DOJ Announces Brazen New Epstein Files Cover-Up

The Trump administration has announced it will only release about half the files it has collected relating to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, renewing fears of an ongoing cover-up.

Amid a flurry of news distractions on Friday—including the stunning arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon—Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the department had “completed” its review of the files.

“We’re releasing more than 3 million pages today, and not the 6 million pages that we collected,” Blanche said.

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” he added.

“After submitting the final report to Congress, as required under the Act, and publishing the written justifications for redactions in the Federal Register, the department’s obligations under the Act will be completed.”

The announcement came 42 days after the department was required by law to release all the relevant files relating to Epstein’s networks and crimes, as required under the Transparency Act that president Donald Trump reluctantly signed into law last year.

According to Blanche, some of the files that would not be released include documents that could jeopardize ongoing investigations, anything that breaches attorney-client privilege, files that identify victims, and any depiction of child pornography.