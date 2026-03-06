DOJ Finally Publishes Graphic Trump Allegations It Hid

The Justice Department has released documents detailing interviews conducted by the FBI with a woman who accused both Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump of sexual assault.

The move comes following reports last month that the DOJ had only published documents relating to the first of four interviews with the woman in which she alleged she was abused by Epstein when she was a minor. That document did not mention Trump.

In addition to the woman’s interviews, an analysis conducted by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday found that more than 40,000 documents were missing from the online file cache. In a statement to the Daily Beast, the DOJ said that the files were offline for review “and should be ready for re-production by the end of the week.”

Trump and Epstein were friends for decades before falling out sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

After Democrats announced their intent to open an investigation into the missing files, the DOJ claimed on X that, “Should any document be found to have been improperly tagged in the review process and is responsive to the Act, the Department will of course publish it, consistent with the law.”

On Thursday, three ‘302’ memos summarizing the woman’s interviews with the FBI were finally uploaded online. The memos contain graphic and troubling allegations against both Epstein and Trump. Two pages of an intake form documenting the initial FBI call made by a friend of the woman were also uploaded.

Trump has consistently maintained his innocence in connection with Epstein and has claimed the files have “totally exonerated” him.

A White House spokesperson previously told the Daily Beast, “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

In the interviews, conducted in August and October 2019 after Epstein was arrested for the sex trafficking of minors, the unnamed woman alleges that she was introduced to Trump by Epstein in either New York or New Jersey—she recalls being taken to a “very tall building”—when she was between 13 and 15 years old in the 1980s.

She goes on to allege that Trump ordered everyone else present to leave the room, and then “mentioned something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,’” before unzipping his pants and putting her head “down to his penis.”

The woman told FBI agents that she proceeded to bite Trump, at which point he allegedly pulled her hair, punched her on the side of the head, and exclaimed, “Get this little b---h the hell out of here.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

In a statement provided to CNN on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the claims as “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence” before questioning the victim’s credibility, citing her criminal record. Her identity was redacted in the files and is not known to the public, and CNN did not provide details of her supposed criminal record.

Leavitt added, “The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with his friendship with Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

In the interviews, the woman also describes nicknames that she claims Trump and Epstein would use to refer to young women: “fresh meat”, “untainted” and “not jaded.”

She noted that it appeared that the president was “jealous” of Epstein, telling the interviewers that their relationship “included a certain amount of jealousy” but that, “at some point, they ended up on level playing fields.”

The woman also alleged that Epstein was blackmailing people, and that Trump knew about it, explaining to the FBI agents that she heard the pair talking about it. She also claimed that she had knowledge of illegal building permits Trump had used, and said that she heard him discussing laundering money through casinos.

In her third interview with the FBI, the woman described receiving threatening phone calls, as well as multiple incidents where she was “almost run off of the road” by cars.

The memo states that, speaking under her breath, the woman said that if Epstein wasn’t responsible for the threatening phone calls, maybe it was the “other one.” When asked for the identity of the “other one,” she replied, “Trump.”

The Daily Beast has also requested comment from the White House on those allegations.

In her fourth and final interview, the woman did not have an attorney present, and said she was uncomfortable being recorded. Referring to the fact that the statute of limitations for her case may have already expired, she asked the federal agents, “What’s the point?” when asked if she wanted to describe her interactions with Trump.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 and indicted for sex trafficking minors in 2019. He died in prison in August 2019. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

“[The woman] again asked what the point would be of providing the information at this point in her life when there was a strong possibility nothing could be done about it,” the memo reads.

Agents then told her to go home and “take as much time as she needed to think about speaking with the agents further,” at which point the interview ended.

It is unclear what, if anything, became of the investigation. An email sent between FBI agents and included in the files noted that “one identified victim claimed abuse by Trump but ultimately refused to cooperate,” but does not clarify if it was the same victim.

The woman’s identity also remains unclear, although CNN notes that a “Jane Doe 4″ filed a lawsuit against the Epstein estate containing similar details to those found in the memos. Despite being deemed ineligible to receive compensation from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, her lawyer told the Post and Courier in January that she received a financial settlement from Epstein’s estate. Her lawyer declined to comment when contacted by CNN last week.

In a statement published to social media, the DOJ explained why the files had not been initially uploaded, claiming that they had incorrectly been tagged as duplicates. By law, the DOJ can withhold duplicated documents, as well as those that are privileged or that relate to on an onging federal investigation.

“Additionally,” the post continued, “the Southern District of Florida separately determined that 5 prosecution memos that were initially marked as privileged could be released while still protecting the privileged materials.”

DOJ Rapid Response/X

CNN noted that in addition to the interviews, images that had been previously removed were republished. A DOJ official told the outlet that the several thousand images left to re-upload would also be published on Thursday. NPR noted that 37 pages of records are still missing, including notes from the interviews, a law enforcement report and license records.

While the DOJ is in possession of over 6 million files connected to the Epstein case, it has only released some 3.5 million, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announcing following the second release that the DOJ was now done reviewing documents.

A top Democrat who has reviewed the DOJ’s unredacted version of the files claimed last month that Trump’s name appears more than one million times throughout the files.