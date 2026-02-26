DOJ Cornered on Epstein Files’ Missing Trump Bombshells

The Justice Department has been forced to respond to claims it illegally withheld documents in the Epstein files containing FBI interviews with a woman who accused Donald Trump of crimes linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The department’s social media post on Wednesday referenced reporting by NPR and former Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger. Sollenberger reported earlier this month that the department had only released documents about the first of four interviews with a woman who accused Trump and Epstein of sexual abuse when she was around 13 years old.

“As the Department of Justice has consistently said and has done since the January 30, 2026 publication of the Epstein files, if any member of the public, including victims, reported concerns with information in the pages, the Department would review, make any corrections, and republish online,” the department’s rapid response team posted.

“Several individuals and news outlets have recently flagged files related to documents produced to Ghislaine Maxwell in discovery of her criminal case that they claim appear to be missing,” it continued.

“As with all documents that have been flagged by the public, the Department is currently reviewing files within that category of the production. Should any document be found to have been improperly tagged in the review process and is responsive to the Act, the Department will of course publish it, consistent with the law.”

The Justice Department is accused of withholding documents about an allegation of Donald Trump sexually abusing a minor. X/DOJRR47

Congressional Democrats are investigating the matter.

“For the last few weeks, Oversight Democrats have been investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 of sexual assault on a minor made against President Donald Trump by a survivor,” Rep. Robert Garcia said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice,” he added. “Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes.”