Entire Town Told to Evacuate After Kentucky Train Derailment

A small town of approximately 200 people have been urged to evacuate on the eve of Thanksgiving after a train derailment that has caused concern due to a chemical spill.

In a statement Wednesday night, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency following the multiple-car train derailment that occurred in Rockcastle County, in eastern Kentucky.

“Response efforts for the incident are ongoing, and local officials are encouraging those in the town of Livingston to evacuate,” the statement said.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Gov. Beshear added. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

Railroad operator CSX encouraged concerned residents to utilize accommodation the company secured in nearby Mt. Vernon. “In addition to the hotels, the CSX team is working with local restaurants to provide meals for affected residents. CSX is covering the cost for both,” a statement said.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level 4 while the state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team is also on scene.

CSX confirmed preliminary information indicated at least 16 cars were involved when the train derailed at 2:23 p.m.

Of those 16 cars, two molten sulphur cars had been breached and caught fire.

“When molten sulphur burns it is known to release sulphur dioxide,” CSX said, adding specialized equipment is being deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area.

“CSX is in close contact with the Rockcastle county emergency teams as they continue to assess the situation and we appreciate their swift response. We will work together with the local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan.”