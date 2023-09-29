Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s proposed amendment on Wednesday to reduce the salary of Shawn Skelly, the transgender Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, to just $1, is proof that attacks on trans people are becoming more normalized.

That’s according to Congressman Eric Swalwell out of California’s 14th Congressional District, who joins The New Abnormal this week for a frank discussion on the state of the Republican Party. A member of one of the most viral clip-generating committees in recent years, the House Judiciary Committee, Swalwell says attacks like Boebert’s are just the latest examples of Republicans’ “cruel” and “creepy” assaults on everyday Americans.

“I talked on the floor last night with colleagues who were just so uncomfortable with the direction that McCarthy’s MAGA Congress is going,” Swalwell said, while adding that he was most concerned by on-demand gender checks proposed by Republicans.

“What Republicans want to do to trans kids is not only cruel, but it's creepy.”

“As a parent of a little girl, it is creepy to me that you would want to inspect their gender like that. That’s just creepy to me. And there’s no other place this goes with the legislation that you’re supporting than doing a gender check.”

Plus! The Bulwark’s Jonathan V. Last joins the show and describes how the response of Democrats who have called for the resignation of their colleague, Rep. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, contrasts to the Republican response to a host of legal troubles dogging Trump, Ken Paxton and more.

