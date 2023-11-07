Eric Trump went on Fox News Monday after his father’s chaotic and combative testimony in his civil fraud trial and urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to consider the welfare of the “thousands” of blue-collar employees of the Trump Organization who will be affected by its dissolution.

Trump, who insisted that there “was no crime” in the family business despite the fact that Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that there was, complained to Sean Hannity that James’ prosecution is politically motivated.

“She has wanted to get Donald Trump for the last six years. This is the state of the United States of America right now, Sean,” he exclaimed.

The Fox anchor, who seemed just as irritated, then mentioned some of what was in Judge Engoron’s September ruling that found the former president and his two adult sons liable for “persistent and repeated” fraud. The Trump Organization’s business licenses were stripped, and now James is seeking a $250 million penalty.

“I guess if there is any comfort, I have a hard time believing that this would stand on an appeal if you get a fair judge—if you’re able to get a fair judge—in New York,” Hannity said, predictably casting doubt on the validity of the trial. He added dramatically to the Trump Organization’s executive vice president: “This is your life. This is your family.”

Trump then saw an opportunity to frame the trial as James going after those who have nothing to do with the fraud that occurred, similar to how his father has been claiming that his several prosecutions are really just attacks on his supporters.

“And it’s thousands of employees, Sean!” he bursted out.

“Let’s not forget about the thousands of employees,” he said, before mentioning maids, housekeepers, engineers, drivers and bellmen—“people who literally rely on our family and our properties to put food on our tables every single night.”

“There are thousands of people that are collateral damage to Letitia James’ games, and she doesn’t give a damn,” he argued. “Isn’t she responsible for taking care of New Yorkers and representing the best interest of New Yorkers? These people have incredible jobs because of us…and she wants to put those people in peril? Sean, these people are cruel.”