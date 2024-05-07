Eric Trump went scorched earth on Stormy Daniels and prosecutors on Tuesday, tweeting a tirade after he stared down the former porn star from a front-row pew as she gave graphic testimony about having sex with his father, former President Donald Trump.

The scene played out in Manhattan Criminal Court, where the elder Trump is standing trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an affair he had with her a decade prior, during his first year of marriage with his current wife, Melania.

Like his dad has claimed previously, Eric decried that the allegations against him are a “massive extortion play” and that he personally witnessed prosecutors becoming “giddy” after watching Tuesday’s “salacious show.”

“Sitting front row attempting to figure out how any of this garbage from 20 years ago relates to ‘legal’ bills submitted by a long time personal attorney being booked as a ‘legal’ expense—but I digress,” he posted. “To be clear, they don’t give a s**t about the merits of this case.”

Phones aren’t permitted for reporters inside the courtroom where Trump is being tried, but Judge Juan Merchan and court officers have permitted other attendees—such as GOP strategist Boris Epshteyn—to be on their phone while court is in session.

It’s unclear if Eric fired off his rant from the courtroom itself. Earlier Tuesday, he wrote that the case is a “show trial” with the “sole intent” to “embarrass and prevent the (presidential) frontrunner’s ability to campaign.”

In a rambling sentence that resembled a Truth Social post penned by his father, Eric tied together his thoughts on the hush-money case: “No one believes that on the eve of an election, a former President of the United States & the Current Frontrunner, is being tried for 34 felonies (based on a bookkeeping entry, booked by a person who never spoke with the President and sat in New York while he was in the Oval Office 240 miles away in Washington DC), for booking an legal invoice as a “Legal Expense” in a PERSONAL bank account general ledger nearly 8 years ago.”

On the witness stand Tuesday, Daniels didn’t shy away from the nitty-gritty of her alleged affair with Trump.

“He was just up on the bed, like this,” she said, leaning back in her chair and raising her bare right leg above the wooden panels that line the witness box. “The next thing I know, I’m on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed… I had my clothes and my shoes off, I believe my bra however was still on. We were in the missionary position—”

That was only the opening to a monologue in which she described in detail what went down between her and Trump at a ritzy hotel on the shores of Lake Tahoe, where they’d both been attending a celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

After objections from the defense, Merchan said he believed Daniels’ testimony had gone into “too much detail,” but denied Trump’s attorneys’ motion for a mistrial to be declared.

The testimony did appear to get under the skin of Trump, who posted a tirade of his own to Truth Social. There, he also demanded a mistrial, claimed prosecutors had “no case,” and claimed his prosecution is akin to something that would happen in a “third world country”—despite there being a long history of “first world” leaders being sent to prison.

“This Witch Hunt is FALSE ANCIENT HISTORY that was fully adjudicated by the Voters in the 2016 Presidential Election,” he wrote Tuesday. “It only has to do with Election Interference, and trying to help Crooked Joe Biden get elected because he can’t do it by himself.”