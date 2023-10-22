Estranged Son of Nashville Police Chief Suspected of Shooting Officers

The son of Nashville Police Chief John Drake—a gun control advocate who responded to one of the state’s deadliest mass shootings—is suspected of shooting two police officers on Saturday afternoon.

John C. Drake, Jr. was on the run after allegedly shooting the officers during a scuffle at 2:23 p.m., police said at a news conference. Both are in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers,” Drake said in a statement after the shooting.

Drake called for justice and vigilance in the wake of the shooting.

“Despite my efforts and guidance, in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon,” Drake wrote. “He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement that his heart goes out to Drake and the wounded officers.

“I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville,” O’Connell said.

Drake advocated for stricter gun laws earlier this year, writing to State Rep. Clay Doggett in March to voice his support of a bill that would tighten firearm restrictions.

“With gun ownership comes serious responsibility on several fronts, including securing guns, particularly in vehicles, so that they do not come into the hands of thieves/violent criminals,” Drake wrote.

Just a week later, Drake helped lead the police response to one of the state’s worst mass shootings after a gunman killed six people at Covenant School in Nashville.