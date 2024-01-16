EU Presidency Gives Stark Warning After Trump Dominates Iowa Caucuses

The European Union presidency on Tuesday said that democracy will be “put to the test” with the looming 2024 U.S. election, warning that ties between America and Europe could be undermined.

Without explicitly naming Donald Trump, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo—whose country currently holds the rotating presidency—gave the somber assessment in the EU legislature hours after Trump claimed a record victory in the Iowa caucuses. “If 2024 brings us ‘America First’ again, it will be more than ever Europe on its own.”

De Croo’s warning seemed indicative of Europe bracing itself once again for difficult relations with the U.S. under a possible second Trump administration.

The first Trump White House clashed with the EU over issues including military cooperation and trade, and transatlantic relations could face renewed strains over differences around the same issues and support for Ukraine in the event of a second Trump presidency.

De Croo nevertheless said that, if Europe would have to become more self-reliant in the event of a Trump victory and a renewed America First policy agenda, Europeans should “not fear that prospect,” but instead “embrace it.”

He added that 2024 “will be a crucial year” where “a lot is at stake for the West—a year where our democracies and our liberties will be put to the test.”

“Not only with the election for this house,” he continued, “But equally so for U.S. Congress, equally so with an election for the American presidency.”