Euphoria and The Idol producer Kevin Turen died after a medical emergency he suffered while behind the wheel of a Tesla that was on autopilot, TMZ reported Thursday.

The 44-year-old producer was taking his 10-year-old son back from a tennis tournament, Turen’s father, Edward, and friend told the outlet. His son reportedly managed to get the car over to the side of the highway safely before calling 911.

An ambulance rushed Turen to the hospital, but he could not be saved. Edward Turen told TMZ that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in his son’s death, the cause of which is still not known.

Kevin Turen, who got his start producing with Larry Clark’s 2005 indie Wassup Rockers, is survived by his wife, Evelina, and two sons, Jack and James.

Among Turen’s other film productions are Malcolm & Marie, Waves, The Birth of a Nation, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He also produced Olivier Assayas’ TV show Irma Vep.