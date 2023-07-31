Breakout ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dies at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who broke through playing a drug dealer with a heart of gold on HBO’s smash-hit teen drama Euphoria, has died, according to his family. He was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a Monday statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The family went on to say that Cloud had been “open about his battle with mental health,” and that they hoped his death could serve as “a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” they said. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

An official cause of death was not immediately confirmed. According to TMZ, the first outlet to report the death on Monday, the actor died at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

Cloud won the role that would launch him onto a national stage in the summer of 2018, when he was scouted by a casting agent off the streets of Manhattan, he later told The Wall Street Journal. He had been waiting tables at a chicken-and-waffles restaurant in Brooklyn, and immediately assumed the agent was trying to scam him.

“Before this, I didn’t have any desire to act,” he told The New York Times last year. “I guess I was just at the right place at the right time.”

When the first season of Euphoria hit screens in June 2019, Cloud immediately stood out, even amongst a stacked ensemble cast populated by other emerging talents and established stars.

His character, Fezco, was a teenage drug dealer who watched over both his ailing gangster grandmother and Rue, Zendaya’s protagonist. Fezco was supposed to have been killed off during that premiere season, but creator Sam Levinson decided he could do more with the character once he saw Cloud’s performance, according to the Times. It was the right call—Fezco, and Cloud, quickly became fan favorites.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.