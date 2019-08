The G7 spending $22 million on fire-fighting planes for the Amazon is about as impactful as those carbon offsets you bought after your summer vacation.

Which is to say: not impactful at all. De minimis . Nada .

But in the cataclysm that is the Amazon fires of 2020, it seems like symbolism is everything – unless, of course, you’re an indigenous person whose very real home has been destroyed by very real fires set by greedy, racist ranchers.