We thought we’d seen the worst of the coronavirus opinions when Vanessa Hudgens dropped the all-timer, “Like, yeah, people are gonna die—which is terrible. But like, inevitable?” And yet, somehow, it seems another celebrity has found a way to top Hudgens in the COVID-19 Bad Take Olympics. Evangeline Lilly, you may collect your medal anytime.

In a recent post on Instagram, Lilly revealed that her children are still attempting gymnastics camp despite the growing pandemic. “They all washed their hands before going in,” the actress wrote. “They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

Several followers questioned why Lilly’s children are still attending the camp—and that’s when things got interesting.

Responding to disappointed comments and criticisms on her post, Lilly downplayed the severity of the outbreak, calling the virus a “respiratory flu” and saying the government has gone too far in its efforts to curb the virus’s spread. The actress says it all “feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort.”

“Let’s be vigilant right now,” she wrote. “...keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.” In another comment, she wrote, “There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

Lilly also revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia. Cancer patients are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, due to their weakened immune systems.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” Lilly wrote. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”