Even Donald Trump Is Getting Tired of MTG’s House Speaker Antics

Even Donald Trump seemed peeved by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) ill-fated attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday, with the former president posting to his Truth Social platform that she was risking “CHAOS” in the chamber and making Republicans look bad.

“I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s got Spirit, she’s got Fight, and I believe she’ll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come,” Trump began, before laying into her plan to eject the second GOP Speaker of the House in less than a year.

“Right now, Republicans have to be fighting the Radical Left Democrats, and all the Damage they have done to our Country. With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate.”

Despite the hoopla surrounding Greene’s long-awaited motion to vacate, it was almost immediately tabled by an overwhelming margin, 359 to 43. Just 10 Republicans joined Greene, including hard-right Reps. Eli Crane (R-AZ) and Warren Davidson (R-OH), who have publicly railed against Johnson in recent weeks.

The effort to save Johnson’s job was largely won by Democrats, who coalesced behind him after he championed a huge aid package for Ukraine that passed the chamber last month.

“At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction,” House Democratic leaders said in a statement on Tuesday. “We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed.”

Trump, for his part, seemed to agree with the sentiment Wednesday.

“At some point, we may very well be [ready to oust Johnson], but this is not the time,” he wrote. “We are leading in the Presidential Polls by a lot, both Nationally and in the Swing States. Likewise, we are doing well in the Senate, and I believe will do well in the House. But if we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything!

“Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard,” he added. “I also wish certain things were done over the last period of two months, but we will get them done, together.

“We WILL WIN BIG - AND IT WILL BE SOON!”