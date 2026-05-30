Even Megyn Kelly Is Mocking Trump’s 250th Concert ‘Disaster’

Even conservative commentator Megyn Kelly admits the shrinking Freedom 250 lineup is now a “disaster.”

The Great American State Fair, a celebration of the country’s 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., touted performances from nine artists across the duration of the event, but the majority of the artists have since pulled out.

“This has been a disaster from start to finish,” Kelly said of the catastrophe during her radio show on Friday.

Kelly noted that other Republicans feel the same way. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“I tried to find somebody defending it. I went to the Republicans, who I follow on X, and trust me, I follow thousands of them. They were all ripping it, too,” she continued. “No one was impressed. It may sound mean, but it’s true. No one was impressed. Everyone thought this was kind of a joke.”

Kelly said she believed many artists pulled out over “fear of backlash for getting too political or being in favor of Trump.”

The exodus comes as artists, like Martia McBride, claim that they were duped into believing their concerts would be nonpartisan but were appalled upon learning it had been MAGA-ified.

“I think they saw the universal reaction to this lineup as, I’m sorry, pathetic,” Kelly said. It was a very negative reaction across the board, and they said, ‘Oh my god, I can’t be a part of that.’”

She continued, “Everyone’s looking at each other thinking you’re the one they’re talking about when they say it’s pathetic, you’re the one they’re talking about when they say it’s lame, not me, and I can’t be associated with you losers.”

Performers began dissociating from the event shortly after the lineup was announced.

More than half of the event’s lineup has since pulled out. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/X

Those artists include McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, and Young MC. Just three artists, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, and Flo Rida, are still listed as performers.

Williams said his agent had never mentioned Trump when booking the show. He noted he was getting messages along the lines of, “We’re gonna cancel C+C Music Factory, this is going to be a terrible show.”

He said, “I don’t f--- with Trump. I don’t give a f--- about Trump… I know the type of f---ing anarchy he creates. But the day I let you motherf-----s tell me what to do, is the day I die.”

The cage match on the South Lawn will certainly be a first-of-its-kind spectacle. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Great American State Fair will officially begin on June 25, with some other MAGA-ified festivities beginning earlier.