Kate Middleton’s bizarre photoshop gaffe has been the talk of gossip circles worldwide this week, and even the Dutch King Willem-Alexander apparently couldn’t resist making a joke of it.

While meeting with children in the Netherlands at a public royal engagement, Willem-Alexander was reportedly asked about a family portrait by a young girl. After exchanging a pleasantries with her, reporters covering the event heard the king quip, “At least I didn’t photoshop it.”

A clip of the exchange has since gone viral, which showed the adults in attendance chuckling.

Willem-Alexander made no mention of Princess of Wales, but, given the waves her infamous Mother’s Day photo made, it was a clear dig at the British royal.

Kate, 42, issued an apology Monday for her altered photo, which news agencies including the Associated Press and Reuters issued a issued a rare “photo kill” for.

That “manipulated” photo, as the Associated Press described it, was the first official picture of the princess to be released since she had abdominal surgery in January, showing her smiling with her three children. Kate apologized for the gaffe Monday and took the blame for the sloppy editing, which had a noticeable error on the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan, among others.

Later that day, Kate was photographed leaving Windsor Castle in a car alongside Prince William.

In the fallout of the ordeal, the authenticity of other photos of royals have been called into question, including a snap that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to announce their pregnancy in 2019. The photographer of that photo came down hard on those who claimed it was altered, however.

News agencies have not confirmed if other photos of royals have been altered, but some, including France’s Agence France-Presse, come out and said this week they no longer consider Kensington Palace to be a “trusted source of information.”

Aside from Kate’s apology on Monday, the palace has opted to stay silent about the debacle. Prince William may have alluded to the ordeal briefly, gushing at an event this week that his wife is the “arty” one in their relationship.

The palace has been equally silent about Kate’s health post-op, which, in addition to her being kept out of the public eye, has led to mounting speculation about her health.