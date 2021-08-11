I Can Wear Everlane’s New Swim Shorts All Day Long

Scouting Report: Everlane’s ReNew Swim Shorts are quick-drying, stylish, and can be worn all day. They have a mesh-liner, a little spandex for some stretch, and it comes in five eye-catching colors.

Last summer was spent lounging on the couch instead of on a beach And so, with just a little time left to get all my swimming and tanning in, I’m planning on spending as much time in and around water as possible. This means I need a new bathing suit. Bathing suits for men are, in my opinion, notoriously annoying to shop for—and strangely enough, I don’t want something that will sit around until next summer, either. I want a suit I can wear almost no matter the weather. Thankfully, Everlane has made just that.

Everlane’s ReNew Swim Shorts are perfect for spending all day in—even if the pool may or may not be involved. For starters, they are stylish, unlike so many other swim trunks out there, these boast an elegant, straightforward silhouette. You could eat dinner in these and no one would be the wiser. They are mostly made out of recycled nylon, with an added bit of elastane for stretch. They have a lining, which I’m a big fan of on a swimsuit, made from recycled polyester. There is a pocket in the back, and one on each side perfect for holding your belongings (just remember to take them out before jumping in the pool). The outside is of course, water repellant, but after trying it out, this is one of the quickest drying swimsuits I’ve ever worn. That means there’s less time waiting around, and more time moving on to the next adventure.

The ReNew Swim Shorts come in five different, beautiful, summer-ready colors. The hardest part about getting a swimsuit this year won’t be finding the perfect one (this is it)—it’ll just be deciding what color you want it in.

