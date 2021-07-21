Everlane Is Taking 60% Off Summer Styles Right Now

Summer is in full swing, and I for one am in desperate need of a wardrobe upgrade. I just started going out again, wearing normal clothes—and I realized quickly I didn’t have very many options in what remained of my wardrobe. Thankfully, Everlane is having a massive summer sale and is taking up to 60% off select men’s and women’s styles. To help you parse through everything on sale, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals.

The Original Cheeky Jean: The Cheeky Jeans are some of our favorite jeans. They fit well around the waist, butt, and thighs, and are sustainably made. Hard pants are back, and these are the ones you should go with.

The Weekend Tiered Dress: If you’re looking for something summery, this is it. It’s almost like an extra-long tank. It’s flowy, comfortable, and perfect for hot summer days.

The Sport Shorts: These shorts are single handedly replacing all of my old pairs. They are linerless, stretchy, moisture wicking, and stylish. I can wear them to the gym and even out. They’re perfect for dining al fresco in a pinch.

The Air Henley: I for one, have too many t-shirts. This henley is a stylish alternative—it has three buttons, is light and breathable, and goes with anything. I wear it with jeans, and even to sleep in sometimes.

