Every Bomb Dropped During the London Blitz

The Daily Mail has an astounding infographic detailing the location of every bomb dropped on London during "The Blitz" of the Second World War.

The site can tell people exactly when their area was hit, and even show photos from the period.'The Bomb Sight project is mapping the London WW2 bomb census between 7/10/1940 and 06/06/1941,' the team say on their site.

'Previously available only by viewing in the Reading Room at The National Archives, Bomb Sight is making the maps available to citizen researchers, academics and students wanting to explore where the bombs fell and to discover memories and photographs from the period.

'We have combined the location of each of the falling bombs over an 8 month period of the London Blitz together with geo-located photographs from the Imperial War Museum and Geo-located Memories from the BBC WW2 People’s war archive.