Attention Men: It's Time to Upgrade Your Grooming Lineup With Every Man Jack's New Skincare Regimen

Now that we're well into 2022, the whole "new year, new you," cliche has probably reached its already-limited shelf life, but hey, it's never too late to re-commit to a solid skincare routine to keep you looking and feeling your best. As with most things in life, consistency is the key to results, and the innovators at leading men's grooming brand, Every Man Jack get that, which is precisely why they've launched their first-ever regimen-focused skincare collection, Skin Revive (formulated for men, but any gender can benefit from using it, of course.)

Frustrated by the polarizing "one size fits all" (hello, 3-in-one shampoo, conditioner, and body wash that my fiance used to use) approach to men's skincare that's endured over the years, Every Man Jack created the four-step skincare collection to help offer affordable yet effective formulations for men with fuss-free, easy-to-follow steps. Gone are the days of stealing your S.O.'s face wash, moisturizer, and eye cream, folks.

Every Man Jack's Revive collection comes with four products formulated to be used together daily: Daily Energizing Face Wash, Gentle Exfoliating Face Scrub, Rapid Restoring Eye Cream, and Daily Hydration Face Lotion. The step-by-set cleanse, tone, and hydrate collection targets a slew of common men's skin concerns, from congested pores, breakouts, fine lines, and dryness.

Each of the formulas in the Skin Revive collection is infused with Hyaluronic Acid, a gentle active ingredient that helps to iron out the look of fine lines by plumping the skin and locking in moisture for improved hydration without leaving behind an oily residue, and each product in the range is suitable for any skin type—including sensitive skin. Every Man Jack's Skin Revive collection is now available on EveryManJack.com and Walmart.com

