The Best Beauty and Skincare Subscriptions for Any Type of Person

Right now, practically everything I’m purchasing is online, beauty products included. Normally, I’d head to Sephora and scope it out, but my options these days are limited. I’m throwing caution to the wind and buying it all, sight unseen. But that’s the fun part. You can surprise yourself by finding something you love without ever having seen it. It’s like a blind date turning into love at first sight. We’re all changing how we’re purchasing things these days, and beauty is no different. One of the best ways to get the experience of trying new things is opting for a subscription box. You’ll get sent things to try out or things you already know you love right to your door, no contact needed. We’ve rounded up a few that’ll take care of you from head to toe.

FOR MAKEUP

Ipsy Glam Bag You’ve probably heard of the Ipsy Glam Bag before, whether from an Instagram ad or a sponsored Youtube video. This monthly subscription gets you five beauty products, curated with you in mind, for just $12 a month. That can be everything from skincare to beauty, from top brands you love and new brands you’ll fall for. Buy on Ipsy $ 12

FOR SKINCARE

Dermstore BeautyFIX This all-skincare box gives you the best that Dermstore has to offer in one box. Each month, you get six or more full-size or deluxe-size products worth over $100. It features premium brands like Elemis, Dr. Brandt, Caudalie, skyn ICELAND, and more. Buy on Dermstore $ 25

FOR SHAVING

Billie Razor Subscription I’ve had a Billie subscription since it first launched and I haven’t had to buy a razor since. Every couple of weeks (depending on the cadence you choose), you’ll get sent replacement heads to put on the handle you choose when you first sign up. You can even add on things like shaving cream and body lotion. But the best part is the tiny, triangular magnetic holder that sticks to your bathroom wall that frees up space and keeps your razor from getting gross. Buy on Billie $ 9

FOR SHEET MASKS

FaceTory 7 Lux Subscription I’m such a sucker for a good sheet mask. Choose from the Lux Plus subscription, which gets you 5-6 sheet masks plus 5-6 skincare products each season. Or, go for the 7 Lux Subscription, which includes seven sheet masks plus a couple of bonus items. That one is $20/month. If you’re new to sheet masking, there’s also the 4-Ever Fresh Subscription, which is four masks monthly. Buy on FaceTory $ 20

FOR HAIR CARE

Prose Custom Hair Care Your hair is as unique to you as your skin, so why not treat it that way? Prose offers a fully-customizable subscription that includes shampoo, conditioner, and any other product you could need to take care of your hair. The quiz that defines your formula is in depth and kinda fun, and you can tailor your subscription based on how much you use. Buy on Prose $ 113

FOR MEN’S SKINCARE

Lumin Men’s Skincare Men and women are very, very different when it comes to how they take care of their skin. Lumin takes the guesswork out of caring for your face and hair with a customizable regime that’s delivered to twice a month. Buy on Lumin $ 48

FOR A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING

FabFitFun Box If you’re new to the world of subscription boxes, FabFitFun is the answer. Every season you’ll get a curated box sent with a handful of products from multiple categories, including skincare and makeup but also home goods and lifestyle. Buy on FabFitFun $ 50

