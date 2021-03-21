This Affordable Moisturizer Is the Best I’ve Ever Tried
SLATHER IT ON
I have tried just about every solution to fix my dry, flaky face, which had been getting worse since I accidentally damaged my skin’s moisture barrier with a one-two punch of sunburn and over-exfoliation. After that, my complexion has consistently looked patchy. I couldn’t find a foundation that wouldn’t flake. I’ve since attempted the bizarre, cult-favorite practice of slugging, $60 serums, CBD creams, gold-infused face masks — you name it. Nothing helped.
So, needless to say, I was floored when the Neutrogena Hydro Boost gel-cream worked better than all of them combined.
This oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer comes in a baby-blue jar and has a lightweight, lotion-like consistency. Supposedly, it’s the hyaluronic acid that instantly infuses the skin with long-lasting hydration, but I don’t know — I’ve tried other hyaluronic acid-based moisturizers, and none of them worked like this.
