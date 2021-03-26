Forget Lotion—Oil Is This Potter’s Favorite Moisturizer

Recently, I’ve been washing my hands a ton, and as a result, I’ve never had drier skin. Even though my dad is a dermatologist, his recommendation (a giant tub of greasy feeling Cetaphil) just isn’t for me. So instead, for a tip on how to actually keep my skin from getting all crackly and gross without making it feel gross, I decided to reach out to an expert of a different caliber. It turns out, the best advice I’ve gotten thus far, wasn’t from a beauty expert, but was from an expert ceramicist instead.

It makes sense. To make such elegant, refined pottery, Ivy Weinglass must have some of the driest hands around. If you haven’t heard of her or checked out her work, it’s incredible. She makes my favorite mug, one with steady and beautiful lines, reminiscent of a western skyline. As a potter, Ivy’s hands are always covered with clay, and if that isn’t a recipe for dry skin, I’m not sure what is. “When the kiln is running,” she added, “it gets hot and dry in the studio.” In short, Ivy isn’t just an incredible potter, but she, more than anyone else I can think of, is a hand moisturization expert. While she told me she has a whole bag of moisturizers and creams in her studio and is “constantly slathering on lotions and creams,” there was one product that she says she keeps coming back to again and again.

It’s not a lotion, and it’s not a cream—it’s an oil.

Everyday Oil Buy at East Fork $ 22

“The Everyday Oil is my baseline moisturizer,” Ivy said. “I can use it anytime of the day in any scenario and it just, well, works. It also smells like heaven, so it’s an instant mood uplifter, too, which I think just adds to its perfect every way, everyday-ness.”

Ivy uses it as you would any other lotion or cream — well sort of. She said, “I actually start my day by washing my face with it. Before working I use some, then after I put some on, too. And then again when I get out of the shower. Pre-COVID I used it as a perfume if I was going out.”

She said she loves that “it absorbs really well so you don’t end up with an oily film” and yet “it creates a moisturizing seal over my hands and allows them to heal.”

I got some to test out, per Ivy’s recommendation, and I absolutely loved it. Unlike other moisturizers, it didn’t glob on or leave me feeling greasy or gross. Instead, I just felt , moisturized. She was 100% right, too, in saying that it can be used anywhere: I’ve started using it on my face as well as my hands. The bottle is small and portable so I can bring it anywhere and everywhere, and oh yeah, it smells incredible. Like a mix of Palo Santo, Lavender, and Sage that is refreshing and a total mood booster, as Ivy said. And if you’re anti-scent, they even offer an unscented version as well.

