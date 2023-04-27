Give Mom the Calm Mother’s Day She Deserves With These High-Quality CBD Products

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner (Sunday, May 14), and while we should be giving Mom the care she deserves every day of the year, this day is another excuse to celebrate her. So in celebration of this Day of Mothers™, I want to share with you something that Mom may or may not even realize could become a holy grail in her everyday routine: Evn’s all-natural CBD products.

From fruity gummies to soothing premium skincare, Evn has so many products and forms of self-care to choose from for every type of Mom. We also encourage you to check out the products for yourself or anyone else in your life who you think could benefit from them. The future of CBD is here, the power of hemp is and has been on the horizon, and its major benefits can be on their way to you (and Mom) very, very soon. Best of all? You can score 20% off sitewide right now when you enter the code DAILYBEAST20 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Evn products.

Sweet & Sour CBD Gummies One of the brand’s most popular types of CBD products is gummies because they’re easy to eat and taste delicious. So you really can’t go wrong with Evn’s bundle of sweet and sour gummies to help keep Mom centered–especially if she has a sweet tooth. These CBD-infused gummies are a way to mellow Mom’s mind while she’s running errands or trying to wind down at home. You can think of them as a nice little organic hemp-infused snack that not only tastes good but makes you feel good. They hit the spot. Buy At evn CBD $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Strawberry Melatonin Gummies Speaking of which, for the moms in need of some extra R&R, we’d recommend these strawberry melatonin gummies. They’re the perfect flavor for summertime and for calling it a night after toasting to fun times with family and friends. Evn’s melatonin gummies are also infused with L-Theanine (which promotes relaxing brain activity) and Passion Flower (often used for anxiety and sleeping problems). Buy At evn CBD $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CBD Salve Did you know that the benefits of CBD also extend into the realm of skincare? CBD is considered an anti-inflammatory that can help reduce pain, swelling, and even common skin breakouts or dry and itchy skin. Formulated with the skin-softening and anti-aging properties of beeswax and soothing eucalyptus and lavender oils, Evn’s CBD salve is just what Mom needs (because who wouldn’t want this?). Buy At evn CBD $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CBD Cream with Menthol Evn’s CBD cream with menthol is also made to nourish dry skin and rejuvenate sore and tired muscles. This product doubles as a cooling cream, which promotes recovery and relaxation, especially for those who are very active. So if Mom is always moving and grooving and in need of some extra daily chill, you should definitely consider this cream. Buy At evn CBD $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CBD Curcumin Capsules And to help keep Mom’s movement going, these CBD curcumin capsules include turmeric as their primary active ingredient, which is known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Reviewers of this product have commented on its ability to relieve daily pain levels to help get them through the day. Capsules are also very easy to take, as Mom can simply introduce them to her daily meds and glass of water routine. Buy At evn CBD $ 56 Free Shipping | Free Returns

