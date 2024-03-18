Conservative Influencer Accused of Swiping Table Used to Attack Cops on Jan. 6

The conservative influencer Isabella DeLuca, a former intern of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), was indicted Monday on allegations she passed a stolen table to rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that was then used to attack police.

DeLuca, who’s in her early 20s, has been charged with theft of government property and four other standard counts that have been doled out to more than 1,000 Capitol rioters.

Included in the FBI’s 17-page indictment are a dozen images that allegedly show DeLuca inside and around the Capitol on Jan. 6. The feds said they were able to identify DeLuca in part because she posted a selfie on the day of the riot to her Instagram story, wearing a distinct brown jacket.

Images taken from security footage showed a woman, allegedly DeLuca, helping rioters pass a table through a broken window to Donald Trump supporters in the lower west tunnel, where some of the most brutal attacks on police took place.

Other footage allegedly showed that same table being used to attack law enforcement, the indictment said.

DeLuca’s Instagram account, which boasts 125,000 followers, appears to have been a treasure trove of evidence for investigators. In addition to showing her outfit, the FBI said DeLuca revealed that her Amtrak train to Washington broke down near Baltimore on the day of the riot and that she later messaged on Instagram that she was at the Capitol.

After the alleged raid, the FBI claims DeLuca messaged an Instagram user that she wished Trump would declare martial law and overturn the 2020 election.

“So it talks about how to save the election with all the fraud that’s happened,” she wrote. “I can see from the notes that he suggests martial law. If Trump declares martial law in 7 states, his campaign allies could take control of the state’s ballots & overturn the results of the election in Trump’s favor. Which would be ideal.”

The feds allege that DeLuca purged posts from her Instagram after Jan. 6 until it had only nine remaining—something investigators wrote was likely “an attempt to thwart any subsequent criminal investigation.” DeLuca’s Instagram was private on Monday.

The indictment said it received a tip about DeLuca the same week of the Capitol attack and dispatched agents to interview her on Jan. 21, 2021—a day after Joe Biden was inaugurated.

DeLuca has maintained her regular posting about right-wing topics on X in the aftermath of Jan. 6. She appeared to cryptically address her indictment in a post on Monday, writing, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?”