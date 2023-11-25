Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer serving a lengthy prison sentence for the killing of George Floyd, has reportedly been stabbed by a fellow prisoner. A source cited by the Associated Press late Friday said Chauvin had been seriously injured in the attack at a federal prison in Arizona.

The Bureau of Prisons, without naming the inmate in question, confirmed there had been an attack and said employees took “life-saving measures” to help the victim before he was taken to a hospital.

Chauvin's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast. That attorney, Eric Nelson, had sought to have Chauvin kept in solitary confinement for his own protection, as the ex-cop had been during his time in Minnesota state prison.

The attack came just days after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Chauvin's appeal of his murder conviction.

Video of Chauvin fatally kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes catalyzed the massive Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. A state level jury convicted him of murder in April 2021—catching him a 22-year sentence—while a federal court found him guilty of violating Floyd's civil rights that December, netting him 21 years more.