Ex-Goop Contributor Kelly Brogan Brings Her COVID Denialism to Alt-Right Haven Telegram

Goop-affiliated holistic psychiatrist Kelly Brogan may have once had the public’s respect for her New York Times-bestselling book A Mind of Your Own. But after a full-blown COVID truther spiral in March, the once-credible doctor has been forced to fringe social media and messaging apps that have attracted the far right.

“The cool kids are heading to Telegram [nerd face emoji], currently the most secure and censorship-free communication app,” Brogan said via Instagram late last month, referring to the app that’s been popular among extreme right-wingers, including Laura Loomer and Milo Yiannopoulos.

The doctor, who gained professional respect for helping patients taper off psychiatric drugs and public renown as a holistic psychiatrist, has now completely doubled down on COVID denialism and rejection of the Western medical model, moving beyond even Goop-level fringe anti-vaxxer as America enters the third quarter in the pandemic.